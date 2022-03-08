Pokemon Go Comfey location: How to catch & can it be Shiny?

Comfey’s location in Pokemon Go has got Trainers around the world confused, as this flowery Alolan species can only be found by visiting one specific area of the world.

During the Season of Alola, several species that were first found in Sun & Moon’s Alola region are making their Pokemon Go debut, including the starters (Rowlet, Litten, and Popplio) as well as the Legendary guardian deity Tapu Koko.

While most of these newly-debuted Alolan Pokemon can be found in the wild or in Raid Battles, one species that’s proving a little more difficult to find is Comfey. That’s because it’s a regional exclusive that only spawns in one location.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need to catch Comfey in Pokemon Go, as well as details on its Shiny availability.

Contents

Comfey location in Pokemon Go explained

Right now, the only way to catch a Comfey in Pokemon Go is to find one in the wild in Hawaii. As a regional exclusive, this is the only place it can spawn – it won’t appear anywhere else in the world.

The reason we’ve emphasized ‘right now’ is because regional exclusives usually find their way into other countries during special events, often appearing as limited-time Raid Bosses to fight and catch.

It could be months (or even years) before this happens, though, so for now, you’ll need to plan a trip to the islands of Hawaii – or be lucky enough to have a friend who’s been there and can trade you one.

If you’re wondering why Comfey is exclusive to Hawaii rather than a whole region, that’s because Alola was inspired by the islands of Hawaii. Unfortunately, this does mean many players will miss out on Comfey.

Can Comfey be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Comfey is currently unavailable in Pokemon Go. Niantic rarely debuts new species alongside their Shiny variation (Rockruff was a rare exception), so you’ll have to make do with regular Comfey.

There’s no word on a release date or release window for Shiny Comfey, but it will probably arrive during a future event. That could be years away, though.

Now you know how to catch Comfey in Pokemon Go, check out some of our other guides below:

