Pokemon Go choose a path: Skarmory, Trevenant, or Azumarill?

The Pokemon Go Great League Greatness Timed Research asks Trainers to choose a path between Skarmory, Trevenant, or Azumarill – but which one is best? Let’s find out.

To celebrate the 2023 Pokemon World Championships taking place in Yokohama, Japan, a special event is happening in Pokemon Go with themed wild spawns, two free Avatar T-Shirts, and the Alola region’s Passimian making its Go debut.

Trainers who tune in to the Championships’ Twitch stream for 30 minutes (instructions here) will also be given a code to claim a short Great League Greatness Timed Research – with loads of great Pokemon encounters available as rewards.

Once you complete Step 1 of this Timed Research, you’ll be asked to choose a path between Skarmory, Trevenant, or Azumarill. If you’re not sure which option is best for you, we’re going to attempt to answer that very question below.

Niantic

Should you choose Skarmory, Trevenant, or Azumarill in Pokemon Go?

Our recommendation for the Great League Greatness Timed Research is to choose the Trevenant path.

The short and simple reason is that getting a Trevenant is usually very time-consuming in Pokemon Go. You’ll need to collect 200 Candy and its pre-evolution Phantump is a very rare spawn, so this is a great opportunity to get a Trevenant that’s already evolved and ready to battle.

It also helps that all three reward encounters in this path (Trevenant, Noctowl, and Lanturn) are some of the top-ranking Pokemon in the Great League, so there’s really no downside to choosing this path. The only reason to avoid it would be if you already own all three of those Pokemon.

If you decide you don’t want to choose the Trevenant path, our next recommendation would be the Skarmory path. All three Pokemon encounters in this path are great, but Swampert in particular remains a champion in both the Great League and the Ultra League.

Ultimately, the path you choose is down to personal preference. If one of the paths leads to encounters with Pokemon you haven’t caught or evolved yet, that will probably be your best choice. If you already have all of the reward Pokemon, focus on which Candy you need the most.

The tasks you’ll need to complete are exactly the same for all three paths, so you can base your decision solely on the Pokemon you’ll encounter along the way. You can see details of those below.

Skarmory path explained

If you choose the Skarmory path, you’ll be able to earn encounters with Skarmory, Swampert, and Vigoroth. You’ll also get Candy to help you power up each of these three Pokemon.

Trevenant path explained

If you choose the Trevenant path, you’ll be able to earn encounters with Noctowl, Lanturn, and Trevenant. You’ll also get Candy to help you power up each of these three Pokemon.

Azumarill explained

If you choose the Azumarill path, you’ll be able to earn encounters with Azumarill, Umbreon, and Mandibuzz. You’ll also get Candy to help you power up each of these three Pokemon.

Regardless of which path you choose, you’ll also be rewarded with loads of Stardust and a Premium Raid Pass for completing this set of Timed Research.

