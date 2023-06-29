Pokemon Go choose a path: Should you pick Dark-type or Fire-type?

The Pokemon Go Dark Flames event features a branching Timed Research path where you’ll need to make a decision: Dark-type or Fire-type. But which option is best?

Every now and then, Pokemon Go features branching paths that require you to choose between multiple options that will influence how a Timed Research or Special Research quest will play out. It will also affect the rewards you can earn, so making the right decision is important.

The latest branching path in the game has appeared as part of the Dark Flames Timed Research. Once you’ve completed the first step of this quest, you’ll be required to make a decision between encountering Dark-type Pokemon or Fire-type Pokemon.

Unlike previous ‘choose a path’ options, your decision won’t just affect the rewards you can get – it will also affect the wild spawns you encounter when using Incense. To help you decide between Dark-type and Fire-type, we’ve rounded up the benefits of each below.

Contents

Which path is best in Pokemon Go: Dark or Fire?

Our recommendation for the Dark Flames Timed Research is to choose the Dark-type Pokemon path.

This is mainly based on the reward encounters you can get. Sneasel’s evolution Weavile is a brilliant Ice-type or Dark-type attacker for Raid Battles, while Scraggy’s evolution Scrafty is a top choice for both the Great League and the Ultra League. They’re both excellent additions to your collection.

On the other hand, if you choose the Fire-type Pokemon path, you’ll be able to encounter Alolan Marowak, which is a solid choice for the Great League. You’ll also get a Darumaka, whose evolution Darmanitan is a top-tier Fire-type attacker for Raid Battles.

Having said all of that, this decision should really come down to your personal preference. If you prefer Dark-type Pokemon, choose that path. If you prefer Fire-type Pokemon, choose that path instead! We’ve also featured some of the rewards you can get below to help you decide.

Dark-type path explained

If you choose the Dark-type path in the Dark Flames Timed Research, the exclusive rewards you’ll get include a Carvanha encounter, a Sneasel encounter, and a Scraggy encounter. You’ll also be able to attract Dark-type Pokemon when you use Incense during the event.

The tasks you need to complete will also feature Dark-type Pokemon. It’s not just catching, either, as you’ll need to power up, evolve, and purify among other challenges. This could be the best path if you already have lots of Dark-type Pokemon you’d like to invest resources into.

Fire-type path explained

If you choose the Fire-type path in the Dark Flames Timed Research, the exclusive rewards you’ll get include a Slugma encounter, an Alolan Marowak encounter, and a Darumaka encounter. You’ll also be able to attract Fire-type Pokemon when you use Incense during the event.

Just like the Dark-type path, if you choose the Fire-type path you’ll need to complete loads of tasks that involve catching, powering up, and taking snapshots of Fire-type Pokemon. This might be quite time-consuming, so if you’ve already got loads of Fire-types this could be a good path for you.

Other than the specific Pokemon encounters we’ve mentioned above, the rewards you’ll get for completing each task in this Timed Research are the same regardless of which path you choose. These range from Poke Balls to Stardust and a Houndoom encounter.

You can see the full list of tasks and rewards on offer with our Dark Flames Timed Research guide. Remember, you’ve only got until July 2, 2023, to complete it.

