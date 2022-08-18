Pokemon Go Choose a Path: Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, or Jellicent?

The Pokemon Go Team Building: Great League Timed Research quest asks players to choose a path between Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, or Jellicent – but which one is best? Let’s find out.

To celebrate the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, Pokemon Go players can unlock a Timed Research story by watching Twitch streams from the event and waiting for a limited-time code to appear.

If you’re lucky enough to redeem one of these codes, you’ll be asked to choose a path between Galarian Stunfisk, Drapion, or Jellicent as part of the Team Building: Great League Timed Research questline.

To help you decide which path to choose, we’re going to look at the Pokemon you can encounter with each option and give our recommendation on the best decision to make.

Which path should you choose in Pokemon Go Team Building: Great League Timed Research?

Our recommendation for the Team Building: Great League Timed Research quest is to choose the Jellicent path as this leads to a well-rounded team including a Talonflame that has the excellent featured attack Incinerate.

The second best option (in our opinion) would be the Drapion path. Although Drapion itself isn’t that useful, you will get a Swampert and Skarmory, both of which are considered top-tier competitors in the Great League.

Having said that, the best way to approach this decision is probably to look at the Pokemon encounters you’ll unlock for each path and figure out which ones you need the most – there might be a Pokemon you don’t have yet!

Team Building Galarian Stunfisk path explained

If you choose the Galarian Stunfisk path, you’ll earn encounters with Ariados, Pelipper, and Galarian Stunfisk as well as 10 Candy for each Pokemon as a reward for completing the Timed Research quest.

Galarian Stunfisk is arguably the best Great League competitor of all time, so that’s a major addition to your collection. Pelipper is a pretty decent Water/Flying-type, although Ariados isn’t really worth using.

Team Building Drapion path explained

If you choose the Drapion path, you’ll earn encounters with Skarmory, Swampert, and Drapion as well as 10 Candy for each Pokemon as a reward for completing the Timed Research quest.

Skarmory and Swampert are both excellent choices for your Great League team and they work incredibly well together. Unfortunately, Drapion is probably the weakest Pokemon on offer in this Timed Research.

Team Building Jellicent path explained

If you choose the Jellicent path, you’ll earn encounters with Talonflame, Venusaur, and Jellicent as well as 10 Candy for each Pokemon as a reward for completing the Timed Research quest.

All three of these Pokemon have a place in the Great League meta and together they form a brilliant team to use. Even better, Talonflame will know the move Incinerate which is usually Community Day exclusive.

Ultimately, the path you choose in the Pokemon Go Team Building: Great League Timed Research quest is down to personal preference, but hopefully, our recommendations have helped you make a decision!

