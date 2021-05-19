Pokemon Go 'Check Out My Cute Pokemon' Rocket Grunt lineup & counters - Dexerto

A new type of Team Go Rocket Grunt has appeared in Pokemon Go using the taunt, ‘Check out my cute Pokemon!’ Here are all of the potential lineups they can use, as well as the best counters for defeating them.

Team Go Rocket have been causing trouble in Pokemon Go since 2019, but they’re actually pretty useful as beating them gives you a chance to catch Shadow Pokemon and get your hands on those mysterious Strange Eggs.

Before you can take on the powerful Leaders Arlo, Cliff, and Sierra, you’ll need to make your way through a few Team Go Rocket Grunts. These opponents may be weaker, but they can still put up a fight, so knowing their lineup is important.

Advertisement

Fortunately, each Grunt delivers a taunt that hints at what type they use. Some are obvious, while others are a little more obscure. We’ve got a handy guide for all Grunt lineups that you can save for future encounters.

With the recent Luminous Legends Y event, a new Grunt has gone live in the game using the taunt, ‘Check out my cute Pokemon!’ In order to help you defeat this Grunt, we’ve put together a simple guide below.

‘Check Out My Cute Pokemon!’ lineup

This Grunt will only use Fairy-type Pokemon, with the following potential encounters:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Snubbull Snubbull Granbull Granbull

As you can see from the potential lineups above, there are only two Pokemon you might encounter during this battle – Snubbull and its evolved form Granbull – and both of them are pure Fairy-types.

Advertisement

This makes sorting out a solid team of counters much easier than some other Team Go Rocket Grunts, as you don’t need to worry about covering different bases. The best options are Poison and Steel-types.

‘Check Out My Cute Pokemon!’ counters

These are some of the best counters for this Fairy-type Grunt:

Pokemon Fast Move Charge Move Sprite Metagross Bullet Punch Meteor Mash Roserade Poison Jab Sludge Bomb Gengar Lick Sludge Bomb Victreebel Acid Sludge Bomb Excadrill Metal Claw Iron Head

While the Pokemon listed above represent some of the best counters for taking down both Snubbull and Granbull, don’t worry too much if you don’t have any of those in your collection.

As long as you have some strong Poison and Steel-types on your team, you should be able to take down this Grunt with no problem at all.

Advertisement

For more guides like this one, as well as the latest news and leaks, make sure you check out our dedicated Pokemon Go page.