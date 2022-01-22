Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research story has arrived, meaning there’s a new set of tasks for players to complete to earn some great rewards.

Trainers have already enjoyed January’s main Community Day, which featured the Hoenn region’s Spheal as a headliner, but Niantic are also treating us to another special event this month: The first-ever Community Day Classic!

The headliner of this throwback event is Bulbasaur, the Kanto region’s beloved Grass-type starter, with players able to catch hundreds of the creature and evolve it into a Venusaur that knows the event-exclusive move Frenzy Plant.

Advertisement

As with all Pokemon Go Community Day events, there’s also a Special Research story to enjoy, with plenty of rewards on offer for Trainers who manage to complete every task – and you can find them all in this guide.

Contents

Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Bulbasaur – Bulbasaur encounter

Make 5 Nice Throws – 20 Bulbasaur Candy

Rewards: Bulbasaur encounter, 1 Incense, 2000 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Bulbasaur – 30 Bulbasaur Candy

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Ivysaur encounter

Evolve 3 Bulbasaur – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Bulbasaur encounter, 1 Incense, 1500 XP

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Bulbasaur Candy

Evolve an Ivysaur – 1 Star Piece

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls, 2500 XP

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 50 Mega Venusaur Energy

Claim Reward! – 50 Mega Venusaur Energy

Claim Reward! – 50 Mega Venusaur Energy

Rewards: Venusaur encounter, 150 Mega Venusaur Energy, 3000 Stardust

How to get the Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research

If you want to access the Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic Special Research, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game Shop for $1 (or the equivalent price in your local currency).

Advertisement

Remember that the ticket needs to be purchased before the Community Day Classic event is over. Niantic have also confirmed that there will be no in-game medal for completing this Special Research story.

Pokemon Go Bulbasaur Community Day Classic start & end time

The Bulbasaur Community Day Classic event takes place in Pokemon Go on Saturday, January 22, 2022, and will run from 2PM until 5PM in each player’s local time.

This means you only have a few hours to complete this Special Research and catch as many Bulbasaur as you can to evolve a Venusaur that knows the excellent move Frenzy Plant (more on that here).

Once you’ve completed this Special Research story and earned all the rewards, check out everything else that’s happening during the Pokemon Go event with our Bulbasaur Community Day Classic guide.