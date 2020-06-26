Pokemon Go Bug Out! event 2020 - All the details

The Pokemon Go Bug Out! event is back for a second year running. Here's everything you need to know about the 2020 event from bonuses to which Pokemon will spawning more frequently.

It will run from Friday, June 26, 8am to Wednesday, July 1, 10pm local time. Unlike last year's, the 2020 edition will have a duration of just over five days.

Advertisement

Shiny Dwebble

As a lot of events do in Pokemon Go, a new Shiny Pokemon will be introduced to the game. Shiny Dwebble will be available in the wild, 5km eggs, event-exclusive Field Research tasks and in Raid Battles.

Read More: Stranger restores faith in humanity with Pokemon Sword and Shield trade

The Rock Inn Pokemon was introduced to the mobile game in January and now trainers will have another reason to go hunting it all over again. It evolves into Crustle, a defensive dual bug and rock-type.

Advertisement

Unfortunately with a limited attack stat and average moves at its disposal it doesn't really have a place in PvE. It can be used in GO Battle Great League but again its moveset and typing isn't ideal for the PvP format either.

Scyther and Venipede

Scyther was the face of the 2019 Bug Out! event and it will once again feature in 2020. Alongside Venipede it will also be more frequently seen across a variety of capture methods in Pokemon Go.

RECOMMENDED VIDEOS FOR YOU...

Catch enough Scyther and you'll be able to get hold of Scizor, one of the best bug-type species. Meanwhile Venipede evolves into Whirlipede and then Scolipede. While this is one to tick off your Pokedex, similar to Crustle it has no place in the Pokemon Go meta.

Advertisement

Read More: Pokemon Unite is breaking records for all the wrong reasons

Other bug-type Pokemon will also be spawning more regularly. These Pokemon will be more attracted to Incense during the below times:

Friday, June 26, 8am to Saturday, June 27, 11:59pm (local time): Nincada

Sunday, June 28, 12am to Monday, June 29, 11:59pm (local time): Wurmple

Tuesday, June 30, 12am to Wednesday, June 27, 10pm (local time): Scyther

Bonuses

In addition to all of the above there will be 2x Catch XP for the duration of the event. A Pinsir Raid Day has also been planned for the event but this has now been canceled.