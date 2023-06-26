Pokemon Go bug gives trainer nearly unusable “ghost account”

A bug in Pokemon Go has given a trainer a nearly unusable “ghost account” that won’t let them do much of anything in the game.

Since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has been constantly updated with a wide variety of new Pokemon, events, and features for fans to enjoy.

With how often it’s been updated, however, it’s no surprise that there are a few bugs in the game.

One user has taken to The Silph Road subreddit to show off a bug that’s left their account nearly unusable.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go bug gives trainer “ghost account”

Posted on June 25, 2023, Pokemon Go trainer Pikapixaits shared their troubles alongside screenshots showing the state of their account.

“Skipping the catch tutorial and ending up with no in-game name,” they said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In the screenshots, you can see that the user didn’t catch one of the Kanto starters as their first Pokemon which led to the game not giving them the ability to finish setting up their account.

They confirmed the idea in a second comment, mentioning that the post-catch part of the PoGo tutorial was completely skipped after they caught a Sandshrew instead of one of the four Kanto starters.

Article continues after ad

Normally, wild spawns are disabled during the tutorial so trainers can’t make this mistake but another trainer mentioned what might have caused it.

They said: “The only other time that I recall this being discussed, there was a hypothesis that the code to hide all other spawns that were not the starters was broken.”

Niantic has yet to respond to the viral issue as of writing, but keep an eye on our Pokemon Go coverage for an update if they do.