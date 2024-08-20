Pokemon Go buddies have glaring Bug that players find hilarious

Pokemon Go players are baffled and amused by a strange bug that’s causing Buzzwole to appear alongside their chosen Buddy.

The latest Pokemon Go glitch has several users on the game’s subreddit sharing similar images of their Buddy screen with the Ultra Beast as a surprise guest.

As one poster explained alongside of a screenshot of a Buzzwole looming over their Servine, “No i do not own a Buzzwole. Nor have i seen one.”

Amusingly, when the poster said “i assume it’s a bug?” another user replied “Buzzwole is indeed a bug,” referencing the creature’s Bug/Fighting typing.

They weren’t the only player to encounter this literal and technical bug. Another poster, who called it their “best glitch ever,” confirmed the Buzzwole will join their Buddy in the overworld – though at a considerably smaller size that makes the 7′ 10″ behemoth look as though it’s riding on Jolteon’s back.

A third poster, who also said they had not previously caught nor seen a Buzzwole in the game, shared images of the Ultra Beast with their Galarian Farfetch’d, asking: “Why did my duck bring home a boyfriend…?”

In response to a comment, the user was able to confirm Buzzwole does indeed show up when using Pokemon Go’s AR features, appearing at its normal size this time.

It’s not clear what’s causing Buzzwole to show up alongside so many Buddies, particularly for trainers who don’t have the Pokemon. This is far from the first time a glitch like this has occurred.

In the past, similar examples have included a player’s Shiny Mewtwo appearing to ride a Shiny Dunsparce (which the poster said they did not own) and an odd Luvdisc X Machamp fusion.

Fortunately, this Bug-type bug doesn’t appear to have any negative gameplay impact, and players seem more amused by it than anything.