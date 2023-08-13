Pokemon Go A Bubbly Disposition Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Froakie Community Day will have a paid Special Research called A Bubbly Disposition. Here’s everything players need to know on how to complete it.

The August 2023 Community Day headliner is the Gen 6 starter Froakie. During the event, the species will have boosted spawn rates and Shiny odds.

Throughout the three-hour festivity (or up to five hours after), trainers can also teach Greninja the Water-type Charged Attack: Hydro Cannon. Greninja will now be able to learn the Water-type Fast Attack: Water Shuriken.

Froakie Community Days also offers the paid Bubbly Disposition Special Research Quest. Keep reading for the steps you’ll need to follow.

Pokemon Go A Bubbly Disposition tasks

Thanks to Serebii, we have all the tasks and rewards for the Bubbly Disposition Special Research:

Step 1 of 4

Make 5 Nice Throws – 15 Pokeballs

Catch 15 Froakie – Froakie Encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 20 Froakie Candy

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Froakie Encounter, 1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Razz Berries

Catch 15 Froakie – Froakie Encounter

Evolve 3 Froakie – 30 Froakie Candy

Rewards: 4,500 XP, Froakie Encounter, 1 Lucky Egg

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Froakie – Froakie Encounter

Evolve 1 Frogadier – 50 Froakie Candy

Rewards: 4500 Stardust, Frogadier Encounter, 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Froakie Encounter

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Greninja Encounter, 3 Rare Candy

How to get the Bubbly Disposition Special Research quest

To gain access to the Bubbly Disposition Special Research quest, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 / £0.79 or the equivalent price in your local currency.

Then, you must log in during the event to claim the Special Research quest. The Froakie Community Day takes place on August 13, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

You can complete the Special Research anytime, but it will be easier to do so during Froakie Community Day.

