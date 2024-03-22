Pokemon Go Breloom: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Pokemon Go players will be able to catch plenty of Shroomish during the Verdant Wonders event, so if you’re planning on evolving it, we have the best moveset you can teach Breloom in Pokemon Go for both PvP and Raid battles.

Breloom is a dual Grass/Fighting-type Pokemon that debuted in the franchise in Gen 3’s Hoenn region and has been part of Pokemon Go since 2017.

Its pre-stage, Shroomish, will spawn constantly during the Verdant Wonders event, and if you want to complete the Collection Challenge and sweep a special Flower Crowned Cottonee, you must evolve one into a Breloom.

So, if you end up with this gigantic shroom in your team and want to try it out in a battle, here are the best movesets you can teach it for both PvP and Raids.

Contents

Pokemon Go Breloom all moves

The Grass/Fighting-type Breloom has two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves available in the game:

Breloom Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Bullet Seed (Grass/STAB)

Breloom Charged Moves

Seed Bomb (Grass/STAB)

Sludge Bomb (Poison)

Dynamic Punch (Fighting/STAB)

Grass Knot (Grass/STAB/Elite TM)

Pokemon Go Breloom best PvP moveset

Breloom’s best moveset for PvP consists of Counter as a Fast Move and Dynamic Punch as a Charged Move. Counter is one of the best PvP Fast Moves available, so always go for it. In the case of the Charged Move, Dynamic Punch is the ideal pairing to get the most out of the STAB damage.

However, whether you’re looking to expand your coverage, want to shield bait, or need a move with a lower cost, you can go for Seed Bomb.

Ideally, the secondary choice would go to Grass Knot, but due to Breloom’s low HP stat, it wouldn’t be able to use it as it will faint before it gets fully charged. Plus, you can only learn it through Elite Charged TMs, which are really hard to find.

Pokemon Go Breloom best Raid moveset

The best moveset for Raids is also Counter as a Fast Move and Dynamic Punch as a Charged Move.

This combination focuses mainly on the Pokemon’s Fighting type and has 16.64 damage per second and a total damage output of 312.2. Though if we are being honest, there are better Grass and Fighting-type beasts to take to these encounters.

That’s everything you need to know about Breloom’s best moveset in Pokemon Go. For more game content, check the list below:

