Pokemon Go Bouffalant: Best moveset for PvP and Raids

Trainers looking to bring Gen 5’s Bouffalant into competitive play in Pokemon Go can find its best movesets right here.

Bouffalant was first introduced in the mainline series through Gen 5’s Black & White, and it made its debut in Pokemon Go back in 2020 through Unova Week.

Bouffalant is a regional exclusive in Pokemon Go, meaning that those outside the US may have a hard time finding one.

Trainers lucky enough to have captured a Bouffalant may want to take it into competitive play. So, let’s go over Bouffalant’s best moveset for both PvP and Raid content.

The Pokemon Company

All moves Bouffalant can learn in Pokemon Go

In Pokemon Go, Bouffalant has access to two Fast Moves and four Charged Moves. Bouffalant also has access to four different types across its move pool.

Bouffalant can learn the following moves:

Bouffalant Fast Moves

Mud Shot (Ground)

Zen Headbutt (Psychic)

Bouffalant Charged Moves

Mega Horn (Bug)

Earthquake (Ground)

Stomp (Normal/STAB)

Skull Bash (Normal/STAB)

Pokemon Go Bouffalant: Best moveset for PvP

Bouffalant’s best PvP moveset in Pokemon Go is Zen Headbutt as its Fast Move, with Skull Bash and Earthquake as Charged Moves.

The choice of Fast Move is very close between Mud Shot and Zen Headbutt, but overall Zen Headbutt slightly takes the advantage.

While Mud Shot has better type coverage compared to Zen Headbutt, the extra damage is what a competitive Bouffalant will want to focus on.

Bouffalant’s first Charged Move should go to Skull Bash, thanks to its access to STAB and its high base Damage output.

The second Charged Move should go to Earthquake, as it provides great type coverage while boasting excellent damage.

Pokemon Go Bouffalant: Best moveset for Raids

Similar to its PvP moveset, Bouffalant’s best Raid moveset in Pokemon Go is Zen Headbutt as its Fast Move, with Skull Bash and Earthquake as Charged Moves.

As Normal is a neutral type in Pokemon, it’s not worth limiting Bouffalant to one type. As such, the above moveset does the most to capitalize on Bouffalant’s DPS potential.

And there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about Bouffalant’s best moveset for PvP and Raid content in Pokemon Go. For more Pokemon Go content, check out our guides on the rest of the Pokemon Go events happening in July, including Tyanamo’s Community Day.

