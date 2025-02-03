Pokemon Go Beloved Buddies event: Dhelmise debut, Raids, bonuses & more

A new Pokemon Go debut is around the corner, and this time it’s Dhelmise, the Sea Creeper from Gen 7. Learn everything about the upcoming event, including when the Ghost/Grass Pokemon will appear.

The Dual Destiny season keeps introducing all types of new Pokemon to Niantic’s game. Players recently had the chance to catch Gigantamax Kingler and Dynamax Moltres for the first time, and later this month Shiny Nymble and Shiny Meleotta will also arrive.

However, while the previously mentioned Pokemon are all variations, the Beloved Buddies will bring a Pokemon that has never been seen before: Dhelmise. The Alolan creature will arrive at Pokemon Go for the first time and here are all the details you need to know.

The Pokemon Go Beloved Buddies event will kick off on Tuesday, February 11, 2025, at 10:00 AM and will run until Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 8:00 PM local time.

This means players looking to register Dhelmise on their Pokedex, will have plenty of time to do so, while also enjoying exclusive event bonuses, wild encounters, raids, and more.

Event bonuses

The trainers who join the event will be able to enjoy the following bonuses:

x2 XP for catching Pokemon.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for one hour.

Lure Modules will attract different Pokemon during the event, such as Diglett, Slowpoke, Shellder, Dunsparce, Cutiefly, and Fomantis.

500 Additional Stardust for catching the previously mentioned Pokemon.

Pokemon debuts

The Beloved Buddies event will feature plenty of interesting Pokemon, however, the main attraction will be the debut of Dhelmise.

It’s worth noting that the Ghost/Grass-type Pokemon from the Alola region will not spawn in the wild, but will appear in 3-Star Raid battles.

Wild encounters

These are the Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild during the event:

Pokemon marked with an ‘*’ can be encountered as Shiny.

Nidoran (male)*

Nidoran (female)*

Diglett*

Slowpoke*

Shellder*

Dunsparce*

Remoraid*

Mantine*

Plusle*

Minun*

Volbeat*

Illumise*

Cutiefly*

Fomantis*

Raids

The Raid battles will rotate for the Beloved Buddies event, featuring:

1-Star Raids

Shellder*

Dwebble*

Skrelp*

3-Star Raids

Slowbro*

Hippowdon

Dhelmise

5-Star Raids

Mega Raids

Field Research task

Some event-themed Field Research tasks will be available during the Beloved Buddies event and those who complete them will earn Stardust and encounters with Tandemaus.

Collection Challenges & PokeStop Showcases

As usual, event-themed Collection Challenges will also be available during the event, and the trainers who manage to complete the catch-focused Collection Challenges will be rewarded with more Stadust and Great Balls.

Additionally, there will be plenty of Showcases at different PokeStops where players will be able to enter event-themed Pokemon to get more rewards.

Pokemon Go Web Store

The Pokemon Go Web Store will feature special deals, including a 15% discount on a player’s first web store purchase of any item that costs $9.99 USD (or the equivalent pricing in your local currency).

That’s everything there is to know about the upcoming Beloved Buddies event in Pokemon Go. Stay up to date with other events like the Spotlight Hour schedule, the current Community Day, and all of the Raid Bosses and Shadow Raid bosses available.