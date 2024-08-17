Pokemon Go Beldum Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go Beldum Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewardsThe Pokemon Company
The Special Research during Pokemon Go’s Beldum Community Day Classic will feature several bonuses. You can check out the event’s tasks and rewards here!
The Generation 3 Psychic/Steel dual-type Beldum will be featured as the headliner for the August 2024 Community Day Classic. The event will run from 2 PM to 5 PM local time on Sunday, August 18, 2024.
During this Community Day Classic, Pokemon Go players can encounter Beldum more frequently in the wild. Additionally, those who evolve a Metang will receive a Metagross with the Charged Attack Meteor Mash.
For those looking to complete the available Special Research, keep reading for all the tasks and rewards.
How to complete the Beldum Special Research
Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards are found below:
Step 1 of 4
- Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls
- Catch 15 Beldum – Beldum encounter
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Beldum Candy
Rewards: x3000 Stardust, Beldum encounter, x1 Incense
Step 2 of 4
- Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries
- Catch 15 Beldum – Beldum encounter
- Evolve three Beldum – x30 Beldum Candy
Rewards: 4500 XP, Beldum encounter, x1 Incubator
Step 3 of 4
- Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls
- Catch 15 Beldum – Beldum encounter
- Evolve a Metang – x50 Beldum
Rewards: x4500 Stardust, Metang encounter, x1 Rocket Radar
Step 4 of 4
- Claim Reward! -x15 Ultra Balls
- Claim Reward! – Beldum encounter
- Claim Reward! – x2 Silver Pinap Berries
Rewards: 5500 XP, Metagross encounter, x3 Rare Candy
How to get the Beldum Special Research
Log in during the Beldum Community Day Classic to access this Special Research. You must also pay US$1.00, or the equivalent in your local currency, to unlock it.
Now you know how to complete this event exclusive quest. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide on the Spotlight Hour schedule and the current Raid Bosses.