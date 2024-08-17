Pokemon Go Beldum Community Day Classic Special Research tasks & rewards

The Special Research during Pokemon Go’s Beldum Community Day Classic will feature several bonuses. You can check out the event’s tasks and rewards here!

The Generation 3 Psychic/Steel dual-type Beldum will be featured as the headliner for the August 2024 Community Day Classic. The event will run from 2 PM to 5 PM local time on Sunday, August 18, 2024.

During this Community Day Classic, Pokemon Go players can encounter Beldum more frequently in the wild. Additionally, those who evolve a Metang will receive a Metagross with the Charged Attack Meteor Mash.

Article continues after ad

For those looking to complete the available Special Research, keep reading for all the tasks and rewards.

How to complete the Beldum Special Research

Niantic/Pokemon Company

Thanks to Leek Duck, the tasks and rewards are found below:

Step 1 of 4

Make five Nice Throws – x15 Poke Balls

Catch 15 Beldum – Beldum encounter

Power up Pokemon 10 times – x20 Beldum Candy

Rewards: x3000 Stardust, Beldum encounter, x1 Incense

Step 2 of 4

Transfer 10 Pokemon – x10 Pinap Berries

Catch 15 Beldum – Beldum encounter

Evolve three Beldum – x30 Beldum Candy

Rewards: 4500 XP, Beldum encounter, x1 Incubator

Step 3 of 4

Make three Great Curveball Throws – x15 Great Balls

Catch 15 Beldum – Beldum encounter

Evolve a Metang – x50 Beldum

Rewards: x4500 Stardust, Metang encounter, x1 Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! -x15 Ultra Balls

Claim Reward! – Beldum encounter

Claim Reward! – x2 Silver Pinap Berries

Rewards: 5500 XP, Metagross encounter, x3 Rare Candy

How to get the Beldum Special Research

Log in during the Beldum Community Day Classic to access this Special Research. You must also pay US$1.00, or the equivalent in your local currency, to unlock it.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now you know how to complete this event exclusive quest. For more Pokemon Go content, check our guide on the Spotlight Hour schedule and the current Raid Bosses.