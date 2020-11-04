 Pokemon GO beats Gen 7 and 8's revenue with billions in sales - Dexerto
Pokemon GO beats Gen 7 and 8’s revenue with billions in sales

Published: 4/Nov/2020 0:50

by Brent Koepp
The Pokemon Company / Niantic / Pixabay

Pokemon GO reached a major financial milestone in 2020. The wildly popular mobile app not only made billions in revenue, but made more than Gen 7 & Sword & Shield combined.

Pokemon GO took the world by storm in 2016, and became an absolute cultural phenomena. The app got millions of players around the world to venture outside their homes to catch their favorite ‘mons in the real world. 

Despite releasing four years ago, the Nintendo game has actually continued to skyrocket in popularity. According to new reports, the mobile title is now even more lucrative than the series’ mainline RPG releases. 

The Pokemon Company / Niantic
GO had its best year financially in 2020.

Pokemon GO beats out Gen 7 and 8 releases

Pokemon GO players are hungry for in-game content, if new reports are anything to go by. According to popular analyst Daniel Ahmad, the mobile app has now grossed a lifetime revenue of over $4 billion dollars.

“Pokémon Go has surpassed $4bn in lifetime revenue according to SensorTower. $1bn of which has been generated in 2020 so far, which makes 2020 the best year for the game on record since 2016,” his November 3 tweet read. 

The industry veteran also pointed out that Niantic added “stay at home’ features to adapt to global lockdowns. Considering the state of the world, the numbers are incredibly impressive for a game that usually requires you to go outside.

Even more interesting is that according to the reports, GO made more revenue than Gen 7 and 8’s games combined. “Just to put this into perspective. Even if you combine Sword/Shield, Let’s Go, Sun/Moon & Ultra Sun/Moon, that’s still less than $3bn,” he tweeted.

Serebii’s Joe Merrick reacted to the numbers and gave his take on why the mobile app made so much in 2020. “The monetisation has been pushed hard this year. Ticket events at least once a month. Remote Raid Passes and Incense needed to play well during these times and before then there were lots of egg events,” he said.

Former Head of Strategy at Amazon Studios, Matthew Ball, also weighed in on the reports, and applauded the app’s performance given the lockdowns: “No matter how hot it premiered, or how theoretically problematic a lockdown should have been..Pokémon Go has already had its biggest-ever year with two months to go.”

Gen 7 began with Sun & Moon in 2016, and ran through 2020’s Crown Tundra release which made its debut in October. However, despite the RPG’s popularity, it appears that GO players are willing to spend more money.

It should also be pointed out that while Sword & Shield had a $30 expansion pass, the Nintendo Switch title does not offer microtransactions or a way to earn continued revenue. Still, $4 billion in four years is impressive, to say the least.

Business

G2 Esports plans to launch streetwear and a range of collectable items

Published: 3/Nov/2020 14:57

by Adam Fitch
G2 Esports Merchandise Licensing Deals
G2 Esports

Popular European organization G2 Esports have signed three merchandise licensees for streetwear, collectables, and clothing for Amazon.

The three licensing deals came as a result of their partnership with Brandgenuity, which was established in May 2020, in an attempt to boost the org’s merchandise offering.

The organization is looking to produce new gear to “excite fans with a breadth of badge wear and consumer products on a global scale” beyond the typical jerseys and standard apparel pieces.

Difuzed has joined as the team’s lifestyle apparel licensee and will produce periodic streetwear drops — a similar approach to what 100 Thieves have done.

G2 Esports Merchandise Licensing
G2 Esports
G2 Esports’ merch offering will be bigger than ever.

The Koyo Store is another G2 licensee and will produce a range of collectable products. This includes logo and player cards, pins, keychains, and coins; available across Europe, North America, and Australia.

The third and final licensee is Merch Management, who will produce print-on-demand apparel for Merch by Amazon. It’s said that G2 will “leverage Amazon’s Kindle direct publishing platform” by offering notepads, coloring books, journals, and sketchbooks.

This range will be available across North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, and Spain.

“No other esports organization is currently set up to take advantage of the power of their brands like G2 is right now,” said Carlos Rodrigues, G2 Esports’ founder and CEO. “With the addition of these three licensing partners, G2 will be in prime position to create some amazing collaborations for our fans to enjoy.”

The new products will also be housed on their dedicated European and North American stores alongside the products they’ve already been offering to fans.

G2 Esports are in a great spot recently, coming off of a top-four placing at the League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai and the signing of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive star Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovac.