Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards & schedule

The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Steven Stone, with players able to unlock themed avatar items and rewards for taking part.

While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.

Up next is a Battle Weekend inspired by Steven Stone, the Hoenn-region Champion from Pokemon Ruby & Sapphire. As well as boosted Stardust and Rare Candy, players can also unlock avatar items based on this Champion.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone event including the schedule and rewards on offer.

The Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone event begins on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 12AM and ends on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59PM local time.

This means you’ve got a whole weekend to take part in as many battles as you can!

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone bonuses

During this Battle Weekend, the maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, meaning you can take part in a total of 100 battles each day.

You’ll also get 4x Stardust from win rewards, which makes this a great time to use a Star Piece if you have one as it will increase your haul even more.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone rewards

Players who complete the Battle Weekend Timed Research can win the following rewards:

XP

Rare Candy

Rings inspired by Steven Stone

An Elite Charged TM

You can find the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks (as well as your current progress) by visiting the Today View page in the Pokemon Go app.

Remember that Timed Research will only appear during event hours, so you’ll have to unlock all of these rewards before Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 11:59PM local time.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Steven Stone active leagues

The following leagues will be active during this Pokemon Go Battle Weekend:

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

Remember that the Great League has a 1500 CP limit, the Ultra League has a 2500 CP limit, and the Master League has no CP limit at all.

We’ve got ‘best team’ guides for the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League which can help you figure out which Pokemon are best to use.

That’s everything you need to know about the Battle Weekend: Steven Stone event! Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

