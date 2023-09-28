Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta rewards & schedule

The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around the Champion Geeta from Scarlet & Violet, with players able to earn a variety of rewards and even a themed avatar item for taking part.

Pokemon Go has revealed the next Battle Weekend event, where trainers can take part in more League battles than normal. Each Battle Weekend centers around a strong trainer from the Pokemon series, and this time around is no different.

October 2023’s Battle Weekend will be inspired by Geeta, the Paldean Champion from Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Along with boosted Stardust and Rare Candy, players can also unlock avatar items based on this Champion.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta event including the schedule and rewards on offer.

Niantic

The Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta event begins on Saturday, October 7, 2023, from 12 AM and ends on Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

Trainers have the whole weekend to take part in as many battles as they can to earn various rewards.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta bonuses

During this Battle Weekend, the maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, meaning you can take part in a total of 100 battles each day.

You’ll also get 4x Stardust from win rewards, which makes this a great time to use a Star Piece if you have one as it will increase your haul even more.

Additionally, a free battle-themed Timed Research will be available during the event, which will give players the Geeta-Style Gloves upon completion.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta rewards

This Battle Weekend event will also include a paid Timed Research for $1. Players who complete the paid Battle Weekend Timed Research can earn the following rewards:

30,000x Stardust

1x Star Piece

3x Rare Candies

3x Rare Candy XL

Players must complete this Timed Research and claim their rewards before Sunday, October 8, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time, otherwise, they will miss out on them.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta active leagues

The following leagues will be active during the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend:

Great League

Ultra League

Master League

It’s important to keep in mind that the Great League has a 1500 CP limit, the Ultra League has a 2500 CP limit, and the Master League has no CP limit at all.

We’ve got ‘best team’ guides for the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League which can help you figure out which Pokemon are best to use.

And there you have it! That’s everything trainers need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta event. Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

