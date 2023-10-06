Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta free & paid Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s Battle Weekend: Geeta event will feature a free and paid Timed Research quest. Here’s a breakdown of how fans can complete both and earn their rewards.

Pokemon Go is set to host a brand new Battle Weekend event beginning on October 7. 2023. This Battle Weekend will center around the Champion of the Paldea region: Geeta.

By participating in the event, trainers can earn extra Stardust, unique Geeta-themed Gloves, and much more.

While players can take on the free Timed Research quest that comes with this event, Niantic is also offering a paid Timed Research quest as well. Here’s everything fans need to know about completing both quests.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta free Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leekduck, here’s a list of the tasks and rewards for the free Go Battle Weekend quest for October 2023:

Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times – 7,500 XP

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times – 7,500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 7,500 XP

Power up Pokémon 10 times – 7,500 XP

Reward: Rare Candy x3, Elite Charged TM x1, Geeta Gloves Avatar cosmetic x1

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Stardust paid Timed Research tasks

Again, we have a list of the tasks and rewards for the paid Go Battle Weekend quest for October 2023 thanks to Leekduck:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times – Stardust x6,000

Battle in the GO Battle League 25 times – Stardust x6,000

Stardust x6,000 Battle in the GO Battle League 50 times – Stardust x6,000

Stardust x6,000 Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks – Stardust x6,000

Stardust x6,000 Power up Pokémon 10 times – Stardust x6,000

Reward: Rare Candy XL x3, Rare Candy x3, Star Piece x1

How to Participate in Ticket of Treats Timed Research

The Battle Weekend: Geeta event offers a free and paid Timed Research for trainers. The Battle Weekend: Geeta Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, the Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research can be purchased for $1 (or the equivalent in your local currency). As the name implies, this event offers trainers a ton of Stardust, so those running low may find it handy to take part.

This event is time-sensitive, so make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards for both events by October 8, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time otherwise, they will expire.

That’s everything you need to know about the Battle Weekend: Geeta Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes