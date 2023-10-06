Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta free & paid Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s Battle Weekend: Geeta event will feature a free and paid Timed Research quest. Here’s a breakdown of how fans can complete both and earn their rewards.
Pokemon Go is set to host a brand new Battle Weekend event beginning on October 7. 2023. This Battle Weekend will center around the Champion of the Paldea region: Geeta.
By participating in the event, trainers can earn extra Stardust, unique Geeta-themed Gloves, and much more.
While players can take on the free Timed Research quest that comes with this event, Niantic is also offering a paid Timed Research quest as well. Here’s everything fans need to know about completing both quests.
Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Geeta free Timed Research tasks
Thanks to Leekduck, here’s a list of the tasks and rewards for the free Go Battle Weekend quest for October 2023:
- Battle in the GO Battle League 5 times – 7,500 XP
- Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times – 7,500 XP
- Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 7,500 XP
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – 7,500 XP
Reward: Rare Candy x3, Elite Charged TM x1, Geeta Gloves Avatar cosmetic x1
Pokemon Go Battle Day: Stardust paid Timed Research tasks
Again, we have a list of the tasks and rewards for the paid Go Battle Weekend quest for October 2023 thanks to Leekduck:
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
- Battle in the GO Battle League 10 times – Stardust x6,000
- Battle in the GO Battle League 25 times – Stardust x6,000
- Battle in the GO Battle League 50 times – Stardust x6,000
- Use 15 supereffective Charged Attacks – Stardust x6,000
- Power up Pokémon 10 times – Stardust x6,000
Reward: Rare Candy XL x3, Rare Candy x3, Star Piece x1
How to Participate in Ticket of Treats Timed Research
The Battle Weekend: Geeta event offers a free and paid Timed Research for trainers. The Battle Weekend: Geeta Timed Research is a free, event-exclusive quest. All trainers can participate in this Timed Research at no additional cost.
However, the Go Battle Day: Stardust Timed Research can be purchased for $1 (or the equivalent in your local currency). As the name implies, this event offers trainers a ton of Stardust, so those running low may find it handy to take part.
This event is time-sensitive, so make sure to complete the tasks and claim your rewards for both events by October 8, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time otherwise, they will expire.
That’s everything you need to know about the Battle Weekend: Geeta Timed Research tasks and rewards in Pokemon Go. While waiting for the event to begin, take a look at some of our other handy Pokemon Go guides and content:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | Pokemon Go catching tips | Pokemon Go promo codes