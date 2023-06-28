Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay rewards & schedule

The next Pokemon Go Battle Weekend is themed around Clay from Generation 5, with players able to earn a variety of rewards and even a themed avatar item for taking part.

While the Pokemon Go Battle League has its own selection of rewards available for players who rise through the ranks, Battle Weekends offer extra incentives to take part in PvP Battles with other Trainers around the world.

Up next is a Battle Weekend inspired by Clay, the Unova region’s Ground-type Gym leader from Pokemon Black & White, as well as its sequels Black 2 & White 2. Along with boosted Stardust and Rare Candy, players can also unlock avatar items based on this Champion.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay event including the schedule and rewards on offer.

The Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay event begins on Saturday, July 1, 2023, from 12:00 AM and ends on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time.

Trainers have the whole weekend to take part in as many battles as they can to earn various rewards.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay bonuses

During this Battle Weekend, the maximum number of sets you can play per day will be increased from five to 20, meaning you can take part in a total of 100 battles each day.

You’ll also get 4x Stardust from win rewards, which makes this a great time to use a Star Piece if you have one as it will increase your haul even more.

Additionally, a free battle-themed Timed Research will be available during the event, which will give players the Clay-Style Hat upon completion.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay rewards

This Battle Weekend event will also include a paid Timed Research for $1. Players who complete the paid Battle Weekend Timed Research can win the following rewards:.

30,000x Stardust

1x Star Piece

3x Rare Candies

3x Rare Candy XL

Players must complete this Timed Research and claim their rewards before Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 11:59 PM local time, otherwise, they will miss out on them.

Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay active leagues

The following leagues will be active during the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend:

Master League Premier

Single-type Cup: Great League Edition

It’s important to keep in mind that the Great League has a 1500 CP limit, the Ultra League has a 2500 CP limit, and the Master League has no CP limit at all.

We’ve got ‘best team’ guides for the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League which can help you figure out which Pokemon are best to use.

And there you have it! That’s everything trainers need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Weekend: Clay event. Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

