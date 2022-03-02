What is the Pokemon Go Battle ticket? Timed Research explained

A new BATTLE ticket has appeared in the Pokemon Go Shop, leading to a Battle-themed Timed Research quest. Here’s everything you need to know to complete it.

The Go Battle League in Pokemon Go is the number one destination for Trainers looking to test their skill in Pokemon battles with other players, with a range of leagues and themed cups like the Great League and the Johto Cup to take part in.

As part of the Season of Alola, Niantic announced that the Go Battle League will have an Interlude Season as they attempt to fix bugs and latency issues. Although ratings are paused, there’s a new Timed Research quest to enjoy.

Below, you’ll find out what the BATTLE ticket in the Pokemon Go Shop does, as well as the tasks and rewards featured in the BATTLE Timed Research quest.

What is the BATTLE ticket in the Pokemon Go Shop?

The BATTLE ticket in the Pokemon Go Shop is a free item that grants you access to the new BATTLE Timed Research, which tracks your progress in the Go Battle League and rewards you with Stardust.

You can find the BATTLE ticket by visiting the in-game Shop and scrolling down past the event boxes. It’s free to claim, and once you’ve done so, the BATTLE Timed Research will appear in the Today View area.

Strangely, the BATTLE ticket item description simply reads, ‘You’re ready to participate in Pokemon battles!’, without actually explaining what the ticket is for. Well, hopefully now you know!

If you don’t play in the Go Battle League, it’s best not to claim the BATTLE ticket, otherwise, you’ll end up with the Timed Research stuck at the top of your Today View for the rest of the Season of Alola.

Pokemon Go BATTLE Timed Research tasks and rewards

Here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete in the Pokemon Go BATTLE Timed Research quest, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way:

Step 1 of 7

Win a Trainer Battle in the Go Battle League – 500 Stardust

Reward: 500 Stardust

Step 2 of 7

Win 2 Battles in the Go Battle League – 1000 Stardust

Reward: 1000 Stardust

These are the only steps we’ve discovered so far, but it seems like every step will double the number of wins required to complete each task. We’ll update this page as we confirm more steps.

The Battle Timed Research quest began on March 1 and you’ll have until June 1, 2022 to complete it. This gives you three months of battling in the Go Battle League to earn all of that Stardust.

If you’re struggling to win battles in the Go Battle League, we have guides for the best teams to use in the Great League, the Ultra League, and the Master League which should help you out.

Now you know what the BATTLE ticket is used for, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

