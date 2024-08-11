Pokemon Go Shared Skies Battle Weekend Timed Research tasks & rewards

The tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s Shared Skies Battle Weekend have been revealed. Here’s everything you need to do.

The Go Battle Weekend for the mobile game’s Shared Skies season will take place from Friday, August 16, 2024, to Tuesday, August 20, 2024.

During this time, the maximum number of playable sets increases from five to 20. Additionally, players can benefit from four times the Stardust from win rewards, and Pokemon encountered through Go Battle League rewards will have a wider varied spread of Attack, Defense, and HP.

The Go Battle Weekend will also include a Timed Research quest for trainers to participate in for XP, Rare Candy, and more.

Go Battle Weekend Timed Research tasks & rewards

Niantic

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all the information for the Timed Research quest below:

Step 1 of 1

Battle in the Go Battle League five times – 7500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 7500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 7500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 7500 XP

Rewards: x3 Rare Candy, x1 Elite Charged TM, Lana-Style Wig

How to access the Go Battle Weekend Timed Research

To claim the Go Battle Weekend Timed Research quest, all you need to do is make sure to log in during the event and complete the challenges.

While you wait to participate in some heated battles, check out more of our other handy Pokemon Go guides, like our list of the best Pokemon in the mobile game or every upcoming Spotlight Hour.