Pokemon Go Battle League matches are being ruined by instant loss exploits

Pokemon Go’s Dual Destiny season is facing a major issue, as it’s possible to dominate the Battle League via an exploit.

Despite its relative simplicity compared to the mainline games, Pokemon Go’s battle system can be incredibly difficult to master, due to its focus on timing and knowing when to use certain Moves or Protect Shields.

One player has managed to divert the act of battling, as reported by users on The Silph Road Reddit. A player named JukkaBukka has been rising through the Battle League ranks via an exploit that causes the game to instantly crash, rewarding them the victory.

A Pokemon Go exploit is letting cheaters win straight away

In a short space of time, JukkaBukka became the first player of the Dual Destiny season to reach Legend rank in the Battle League, all through using this lone exploit that lets them instantly win any fight they enter.

According to Pokemon Go Hub, JukkaBukka entered the chat of streamer and 2023 Pokemon Go World Champion ItsAXN and said that they had reported the issue to Niantic and nothing had been done, so this was an attempt to get the studio’s attention.

It’s unclear exactly how the cheat works, with speculation being that it involves the player’s name or a unique selection of Avatar item combinations. The fact that JukkaBukka’s Avatar doesn’t seem to load in certain battles adds credence to it being the source of the problem.

We know that combinations involving Allister’s Mask can cause these kinds of issues and have yet to be fixed by the developers. Players had previously speculated that this issue could be used to create unbeatable Gyms, so this could be the same concept but weaponized to win fights.

Hopefully, Niantic will rush to fix the issue because if the exploit details are made public, then the Pokemon Go Battle League will be filled with people crashing the game for easy rewards.