Pokemon Go Battle League Lunatone bug is so good people want it as a feature

A bizarre map bug one player ran into while playing Pokemon Go’s Battle League actually has the community asking for it to be added as a feature.

GO Battle League is a feature in Pokémon Go that allows trainers to battle opponents around the globe in online Trainer Battles. However, sometimes it doesn’t work as intended.

This was the case with one user, whose Battle League bugged out, forcing them to restart the app. Though when they logged in, they saw a bug that practically looks like an actual feature.

“Hilarious” bug could be a great Pokemon Go feature

“Go Battle League bugged out so now I’m fighting this random moon instead,” Reddit user MyhohMeh posted. “When I opened the game I clicked on battle and it didn’t open, instead it just spawned this health bar on top of the moon” While some users called the bug hilarious, others suggested it could actually make a pretty cool feature for battling Pokemon without having to go into the catching screen. Not only that, but your buddy Pokemon could get in on the fun as well. Read More: Do the bad graphics in Pokemon Legends Arceus really matter? “It would be cool to use your buddy Pokémon to battle wild Pokémon and make them easier to catch or even drop an item,” another user suggested. This would make catching wild ‘mon a lot easier, and potentially save Pokeballs from being wasted on futile capture attempts.

Unfortunately, for now this just seems to a random bug. Other users said they had experienced something similar, but none had the perfect placement that we see here with the health bar appearing over Lunatone.

Advertisement

Who knows? Perhaps one day Niantic will throw players a bone and add a feature similar to this bug, which could end up being a real upgrade.