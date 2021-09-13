Pokemon Go Battle League lag exploit still ruining games and players want a fix

An exploit discovered in Pokemon GO lets people trigger a lag in the game during a League Battle match, and players want Niantic to address the problem – while others are finding a way to counter the cheat.

Battles between two Pokemon GO players rely on a steady connection to the server so that all moves are accounted for and for matchups to play out as they’re intended to. But some people have found a way to get an advantage over their competition simply by suspending the game.

Questionable Pokemon GO timings in League Battles have been known for a while. More people in the community have become aware of the lag exploit in the past week, and many have raised calls for Niantic to implement some kind of fix.

Advertisement

“The opponent is throwing the move, so he’s swiping up [on his mobile device’s screen] to create this lag,” YouTuber ‘Reis2TheOccassion’ said.

You can potentially abuse this glitch to time out and win games by having more Pokemon than the other person or just leave it there and they might refresh their app and you go back in. A lot of ways to exploit that.”

Reis2TheOccassion was examining a fellow Pokemon GO content creator ‘FindPanic’s example of the lag exploit. FindPanic is one of a few Pokemon GO community members that are trying to raise awareness of the cheat to get Niantic to help.

Advertisement

Read more: Pokemon Go best Ultra League team

Reports of suspicious lag during GBL matches have raised concerns of more people using the exploit.

How to counter Pokemon GBL lag exploit

Since mid-2020, Pokemon GO players have had issues with lag in the game and the developers have worked to fix those problems as they come up. Until Niantic can ship out a patch update for the lag exploit, some players are trying to counter the cheaters.

FindPanic saw that by constantly minimizing and going back into Pokemon GO, you can actually keep the game from stalling.

So while the other player, who is presumably using the lag exploit, is expecting to tab out and freeze the game, you can resume the match yourself.

Advertisement

Your mileage may vary depending on what mobile device you’re using, but hopefully this can counter the Pokemon GO Battle League lag cheat while Niantic works on a fix.