Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks & rewards

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma has arrived, and players can earn Guzma-themed avatar items and an Elite Charged TM as rewards for completing the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks.

Battle Days are limited-time events that encourage Pokemon Go players to put their best teams together to compete in the Go Battle League, and there are usually some great rewards and bonuses on offer.

The latest Battle Day is themed around Guzma, the leader of Team Skull from the Pokemon Sun & Moon games. It takes place on Saturday, October 1, 2022, from 12 AM until 11:59 PM in your local time.

We’ve got details of all the event-exclusive Timed Research tasks and rewards below, as well as some tips for performing at your best in the current Master League and Premier Classic metas.

Niantic

Pokemon Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards included with the Go Battle Day Guzma Timed Research quest:

Step 1 of 1

Battle in the Go Battle League 5 times – 7500 XP

Battle in the Go Battle League 10 times – 7500 XP

Use 10 supereffective Charged Attacks – 7500 XP

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 7500 XP

Rewards: 3 Rare Candies, 1 Elite Charged TM, Guzma Watch & Guzma Bracelet

You don’t need to actually win any battles to complete this Timed Research quest – simply taking part is enough. You can also use our type chart to help you land supereffective Charged Attacks.

The current lineup in the Pokemon Go Battle League is the Master League and Master League Premier Classic. These are challenging leagues, so we’ve put together some team-building tips below.

Niantic

Best teams for the Master League and ML Premier Classic

The Master League is the most expensive challenge in the Pokemon Go Battle League, as pretty much all of the top players are Legendaries and they require plenty of XL Candy in order to be viable.

One of the best teams for the Master League is Dialga, Melmetal, and Mewtwo. There are plenty of other top-class Pokemon to use on your team though, and you can find our recommendations here.

If you’re not cut out for the Master League yet, you might prefer to take part in the ML Premier Classic which bans Legendaries and doesn’t allow Pokemon that have been powered up with XL Candy.

One of the best teams for the ML Premier Classic is Metagross, Togekiss, and Garchomp. There are plenty of other great Pokemon to use on your team though, and you can find our recommendations here.

That’s everything you need to know about the Pokemon Go Battle Day: Guzma Timed Research quest! Check out some more guides below:

Current Raid Bosses | Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Spotlight Hour schedule | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Sierra counters guide | How to catch Ditto | Shop: Items list, prices, box changes