Pokemon Go baffles players after promoting mystery Dynamax bundles

Niantic is putting the cart before the Ponyta once again, with the announcement for the upcoming Pokemon Go event promoting exclusive bundles, while failing to explain the purpose of the items contained within.

Dynamax transformations are finally coming to Pokemon Go in the upcoming Max Out season. This will run from September 3, 2024, to December 3, 2024, and will give a handful of Pokemon the ability to change into giant forms.

The problem is that Niantic still hasn’t released a ton of information about what Dynamax battles and transformations will entail. Despite this, the company is already promoting the upcoming bundle that players can buy, even though they haven’t explained what the items inside do.

Naturally, players on the Pokemon Go Reddit have criticized Niantic’s greed as we’ve only been given scant details about Dynamaxing, yet the company is trying to shill items related to the mechanic.

“They don’t care, they’re ready for the money,” one user wrote, while another added, “The point is to make money, not a game.”

Despite the lack of explanation regarding Max Particles, some fans think they have it worked out. “Naturally you’ll need 5k Max Particles each time you Dynamax! So this pack will get you a head start!”

“It seems to work like Megas, where you need energy (Max Particles) to induce a Dynamax, but I’d wager they offer the occasional freebies like Megas too?” one user wrote, ” Then, unlike Megas, they’re only allowing Pokemon caught in Dynamax raids to Dynamax… Maybe as a way to ensure that a single Pokemon can’t both mega and dyna…? Idk, seems screwy.”

“Typical Niantic to make the system over-complicated and over-monetized” they sentenced.

The Max Out season starts on September 3, 2024, and the Max Particle Pack launches on September 8, 2024. This means Niantic still has time to go into greater detail about what Max Particles actually do and why players need to have them.

It’s just strange to promote Max Particles without giving players an indication of how many they need to use Dynamax transformations. This could be the best deal in the world, but it’s meaningless if we don’t know the context.