Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day Timed & Field Research tasks & rewards
Azurill Hatch Day is rolling out for fans worldwide to enjoy, and it’s bringing a series of Timed and Field Research tasks with it.
Thanks to Serebii, trainers can get a head of the game by knowing what event exclusive Tasks are set to launch.
Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day Timed Research tasks & rewards
Here are the Timed Research Quest tasks & rewards for Azurill hatch day:
Step 1 of 1
- Hatch an Egg – 1,000 XP
Rewards: 1 Super Incubator
Pokemon Go Azurill Hatch Day Field Research tasks & rewards
Here are the event-exclusive Field Research tasks and rewards:
- Earn a Candy walking with your buddy – 300 XP, 3 Great ball, 5 Pinap Berries
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – 300 Stardust, 5 Poke Balls, 5 Razz Berries
- Walk 1km – 500 Stardust
- Walk 3km – 2,000 Stardust
There’s everything you need to know about the Field and Timed Research tasks that are happening during Azurill hatch day. For more news and other viral Pokemon stories, head over to check out our coverage.