Pokemon Go avatar bug leaves buddy Pokemon traumatized

A bug involving the Pokemon Go avatar has the player’s in-game body performing salacious acts, and it’s traumatizing buddy Pokemon.

Pokemon Go allows the players to express themselves via in-game cosmetic items. While the avatar isn’t involved in the actual gameplay as much as the various Pokemon, customizing your character is a great way to show off your personality in passing moments.

Sometimes the cosmetics break, however, leading to rather comical moments. The bug catcher pose – ironically enough – had a bug of its own where when a portion of the net went offscreen, it would reappear on the other side of the screen as if it had entered a portal.

Article continues after ad

Now, players are encountering a rather inappropriate player pose bug that causes the player to excrete particles from two lower orifices of their bodies.

Player pose bugs cause Pokemon Go players to perform salacious acts

There has been two player pose bugs discovered recently that cause the intended animation to malfunction due to having Eevee as a partner. While any other buddy would stand beside the player, Eevee rests on the player’s shoulder.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The first bug is with the Party Popper pose, as posted by LUV69N420 in the video above. They stated, “Party popper pose bugs out and scars player’s Eevee for life.” The video showed confetti and particles shooting from the player’s crotch.

Article continues after ad

User notazndy posted their own version of the bug as a retort. They wrote, “Party popper bug meet party pooper,” followed by a video of the player avatar having a greenish-yellow cloud shoot from their bottom. And once again, Eevee was there to witness it.

While many players found these glitches hilarious, others felt bad for the poor Pokemon that had to bare witness. “Why are people traumatizing Eevees? Why is it always Eevee? Poor things…” one user commented.

There are several things that players want Niantic to fix in Pokemon Go, but these are not on that list. As one player aptly put it, “Never have I wanted a bug not fixed in my life until now.” Only time will tell if the devs will be the party poopers and remove these bugs.