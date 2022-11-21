Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event: Solgaleo & Lunala debut, more

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at Dylan.Horetski@Dexerto.com

Pokemon Go has announced the Astral Eclipse Event, bringing Sun & Moon Legendaries Solgalo and Lunala into the game.

Over the last few months, the Season of Light has brought more Gen 7 Pokemon into the game, including Cosmog and Cosmoem via Special Research.

Pokemon Go will bring the Sun & Moon Legendary Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunala into the game with the Astral Eclipse event.

Here’s everything we know about the event, including dates, times, and more.

According to the Pokemon Go blog, the Astral Eclipse event will begin on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10 am and will end on Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8 pm local time.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse Solgaleo & Lunala debut

At the launch of the event, players will be able to evolve Cosmoem into Solgaleo during the day or Lunala at night.

To evolve, players must have 100 Cosmog Candy.

The Astral Eclipse event will also add more tasks to the “A Cosmic Companion” Special Research story, which will presumably be how players gain more Cosmog candy.

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event Wild Encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will be spawning in the wild during the Astral Eclipse event:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Alolan Rattata*

Alolan Sandshrew*

Clefairy*

Alolan Vulpix*

Staryu*

Hoothoot*

Sunkern*

Lunatone*

Solrock*

Munna*

Cottonee*

Petilil

Yungoos*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse raid encounters

Here are the Pokemon that will appear in raids during the Astral Eclipse event:

One-Star Raids

Drifloon*

Frillish (Female)

Frillish (Male)

Inkay*

Rockruff*

Three-Star Raids

Tentacruel

Druddigon*

Hisuian Braviary*

Five-Star Raids

Nihilego

Mega Raids

Mega Houndoom*

Pokemon marked with a * may appear as shiny

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go Astral Eclipse event bonuses

During the event, Pokemon Go will offer a wide variety of bonuses for players.

New Solgaleo and Lunala-based avatar items

Collection Challenges to earn stardust

Staryu as a Field Research encounter

That’s everything you need to know about the Astral Eclipse Pokemon Go Event.

While you’re here, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

How to catch Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo Codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide