Pokemon Go Aspiring Dragons event labelled “disappointing” thanks to wild spawns

Pokemon Go has announced its Aspiring Dragons Research Day, which has puzzled fans, thanks to its lack of dragon-related ‘Mons in its Wild Encounters list.

The Aspiring Dragons event on December 7 is part of the Dual Destiny season and will involve Pokemon that evolve into Dragon-types. Those who complete the Research Tasks can win encounters with Horsea, Trapinch, Swablu, and Skrelp, all with boosted Shiny rates.

While those four Pokemon make sense as “aspiring dragons” due to their evolutions, it’s the other ‘Mons that are part of the event that are giving fans pause, as they have no connection to the theme.

Article continues after ad

Pokemon Go’s Aspiring Dragons has wild ‘Mons with no dragon connection

Niantic/The Pokemon Company

According to the official Pokemon Go website, the Wild Encounters during the event include Spearow, Yanma, Carvanha, Dwebble, Ducklett, and Binacle. As fans on The Silph Road Reddit have pointed out, these Pokemon have nothing to do with dragons.

“Spearow… Dwebble… Ducklett??? What am I missing here? Could they not have chosen Pokemon that might be like, associated with dragons?” one user wrote, while another said, “‘Aspiring Dragons’ and we get to encounter hermit crabs instead. Very nice.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

What’s strange about this choice is that there are plenty of Dragon-types in Pokemon Go that Niantic could have slotted into the event. Dratini, Gible, Jangmo-o, Goomy, and Axew would have been fine picks that tied to the theme.

The Wild Encounter list for Aspiring Dragons feels like it was randomly picked. What’s the point of having themed events if the theme is dropped for simplicity’s sake?

As it stands, the Research Tasks and boosted Shiny rates are the most exciting thing about Pokemon Go’s draconic Research Day. A Shiny Swablu or Trapnich can evolve into something cool. Meanwhile, no one is going to be threatened by the presence of a Shiny Ducklett or Swanna on the battlefield.