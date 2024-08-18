Pokemon Go announces a “big” shake-up and players are thrilled

As part of the Pokemon Worlds Championships 2024, Niantic and The Pokemon Company have announced a series of changes coming to PvP in Pokemon Go.

The list of tweaks that will be coming to PvP in Go was unveiled during the Day 1 Pokemon Go Livestream for Worlds, where presenter Caleb Peng detailed the vast suite of adjustments.

Chief among these changes is the reduction of the switch timer from 60 seconds to 50, meaning players will be able to swap between Pokemon sooner in battles. Alongside this, several Pokemon are now able to learn new attacks, and some moves also got buffs and nerfs.

The full list was collated and shared on TheSilphRoad, where fans started tearing into the changes to piece together who it would help in the battling scene.

A few of the biggest changes include:

Rock Slide damage decreased from 75 to 65

Dig damage decreased from 80 to 70

Brutal Swing damage decreased from 65 to 55 but energy cost decreased

Night Shade damage increased from 60 to 80 and energy cost decreased

Shadow Punch damage increased from 40 to 55

Togetic can now learn Draining Kiss

Tapu Lele can now learn Draining Kiss

Galarian Slowbro can now learn Brutal Swing

With such a long list of changes, dozens of moves shuffled, and plenty of Pokemon now able to learn different moves, players are commenting on how happy they are to see some movement in the meta. One fan said, “Niantic really sick of the same 12-20 Pokemon in the top meta so they decided to nuke it all.”

Some comments called out specific Pokemon, with one that adds, “Volt Switch Forretress is definitely not something I expected lol” before another explained further saying, “Might have to finally use that Shadow Pineco I kept for years!”

Finally, some people touched on how the large amount of fine-tuning is going to completely change PvP across the board. “This is going to be absolute chaos,” said one, before another added, “Huuuugely chaotic.”

If you want to dive into PvP, be sure to check out our guides for the best teams in Great League and Ultra League, and bag yourself some powerful Pokemon with the popular event Community Day.