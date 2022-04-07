Pokemon Go An Egg-citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day guide

A Limited Research Day called ‘An Egg-citing Spring Surprise’ is taking place in Pokemon Go soon, and we’ve got all the details you need including the start time and features you can enjoy.

To celebrate the arrival of spring, Niantic are hosting a special Spring Into Spring event in April 2022 that features new flower crown Pokemon and the arrival of another Alola region Legendary, Tapu Bulu.

There’s also a mini-event inside the event, known as the Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day. This will feature unique spawns, bonuses, and a chance to evolve Alolan Exeggutor with an exclusive move.

Advertisement

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know to make the most of this Limited Research Day!

Contents

Pokemon Go An Egg-citing Spring Surprise date & time

The Egg-Citing Surprise Limited Research Day will take place on Saturday, April 16, 2022, between 11am and 2pm local time. This means you have three hours to enjoy the event.

Limited Research tasks with Exeggcute encounters

There will be Limited Research tasks available to unlock when you spin Photo Discs at PokeStops during the event hours. Completing these will lead to an encounter with Exeggcute.

Learn an exclusive move for Alolan Exeggutor

If you evolve an Exeggcute during the Egg-citing Spring Surprise event, you’ll be able to get an Alolan Exeggutor that knows the event-exclusive move Draco Meteor.

Advertisement

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

This powerful Charged Move has 150 power in Trainer Battles and 150 power in Gyms and Raids, making it a devastating attack that’s capable of one-shotting many opponents in the Go Battle League.

Pokemon Go An Egg-citing Spring Surprise event bonuses

There will be a special 2x Catch XP bonus running during the Egg-Citing Spring Surprise event, alongside the following Spring Into Spring event bonuses:

2x Hatch Candy

1/2 Hatch Distance

2x Lucky Egg Duration

Pokemon Go An Egg-citing Spring Surprise wild encounters

The following Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild during the event:

Bellsprout

Bulbasaur

Chikorita

Oddish

Paras

Seedot

Sunkern

Tangela

Treecko

That’s everything you need to know about the Egg-Citing Spring Surprise Limited Research Day! For more tips and tricks, check out some of our Pokemon Go guides below:

Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research tasks | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Best moves to learn with Elite Fast TM | Best moves to learn with Elite Charged TM