An Akala Adventure Special Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go, so here are all of the tasks you’ll need to complete and the rewards you’ll get for doing so.

As the Season of Alola progresses in Pokemon Go, new Special Research quests based on the different islands in the Alola region are being released. As they complete them, players will be able to earn rewards and learn more about each location.

The latest Alola-themed Special Research quest is An Akala Adventure. During this quest, trainers will discover more about Akala Island and the creatures that live there, including the newly-debuted Fomantis and its evolution Lurantis.

Below, you’ll find details of every task in the An Akala Adventure Special Research story in Pokemon Go, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Pokemon Go An Akala Adventure Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for the Gritty and Glacial Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 10 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Complete 3 Field Research tasks – Pikachu encounter

Catch 7 different species of Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Rewards: Fomantis encounter, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Use 4 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Parasect encounter

Catch 2 Water-type Pokemon – Alomomola encounter

Take 3 snapshots of Fire-type Pokemon – Alolan Marowak encounter

Rewards: 1 Charged TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 7 Razz Berries

Walk 2km – 10 Poke Balls

Take 3 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 10 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1000 XP, and 1000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a Raid – Alolan Diglett encounter

Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, and 3000 Stardust

Pokemon Go An Akala Adventure Special Research start & end date

Players can claim the An Akala Adventure Special Research quest by logging into Pokemon Go any time after March 22, 2022. Once you’ve claimed it, you can complete each task at your own pace.

While there’s no traditional ‘end date’ for the An Akala Adventure Special Research quest, it’s likely that it will no longer be available to claim once the Season of Alola ends on June 1, 2022.

