Pokemon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day: Exclusive move, times, & bonuses (May 2022)

Pokemon Go’s May 2022 Community Day event was just announced, and Alolan Geodude will be this month’s focus. Here’s everything you need to know, including exclusive moves, event bonuses, and times.

Appearing once a month, Community Day is an event that spotlights a specific creature in Pokemon Go, allowing players to complete Special research tasks and acquire event-focused bonuses.

On April 25, 2022, Niantic announced that their May headliner would be an Alolan creature, Alolan Geodude. This will be an exciting event for the fan base, with Alolan Geodude’s dual electric and rock typing sure to raise a ton of interest in participation.

Here is everything you need to know to prepare for the May 2022 Community Day.

Contents

May Community Day Alolan Geodude exclusive moves

If you evolve your Graveler during the event and up to two hours after the event ends, you will be treated to an Alolan Golem with access to the Fast Attack Rollout.

Rollout will be making its Pokemon Go debut during this event and will be able to inflict four power during trainer battles and fourteen power during gyms and raid battles.

Can Alolan Geodude be shiny in Pokemon Go?

If trainers are lucky, they will have the chance to capture a shiny Alolan Geodude during the event. As Geodudes are more likely to appear during Community Day, it would be the perfect time to attempt and capture a shiny version of the Alolan variant.

May Community Day bonuses

Just like months past, there will be an abundance of bonuses made available for trainers throughout the duration of the special day.

These bonuses consist of the following:

3× Stardust for catching Pokémon

2× Candy for catching Pokémon

2× chance to receive Geodude XL Candy from catching Alolan Geodude

Incense activated during the event will last for three hours.

Lure Modules activated during the event will last for three hours.

Take a few snapshots during Community Day for a surprise!

One additional special trade can be made during the event and up to two hours afterward for a maximum of two for the day

Trades made during the event and up to two hours afterward will require 50% less Stardust.

Alolan Geodude Community Day stickers

Trainers will be able to acquire Community Day-themed stickers that feature Alolan Geodude, Graveler, and Golem. They will be available through PokeStops, opening gifts and purchasing them from the in-game shop.

Pokemon Go May Community Day start date & time

Pokemon Go’s May Community Day event will occur on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Event features will be available from 11 am to 2 pm in each trainer’s local time.

Much like the Stufful event, the period has been adjusted to reflect Niantic’s decision to make Community Day only three hours long.

How to prepare for Pokemon Go Alolan Geodude Community Day

If you’re going to take part in a Community Day, there are a few things you can do to prepare and get the most out of the event:

Purchase an Incense to use on the day as they will last longer than usual.

Save any Lure Modules you have, as they will last for three hours during the event.

Stock up on lots of Ultra Balls to catch plenty of the headline Pokemon.

Transfer any unwanted Pokemon to have space for all the catching you’ll do.

Check the bonuses that run during the event to take advantage of them.

A ticket for the April Community Day event A Rocky Road will also be available from the in-game Shop closer to the event date.

Niantic also allows trainers to gift other members of the community with a ticket to the Alolan Geodude’s Special Research task. To share a Special research ticket with a friend, you will need to tap the Special Research ticket and tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button.

And that is everything you need to know about this month’s Community Day event! Check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

