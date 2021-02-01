 Pokemon Go: All weekly 1 PokeCoin bundles in February - Dexerto
Pokemon Go: All weekly 1 PokeCoin bundles in February

Published: 1/Feb/2021 10:51

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Company

1 PokeCoin bundles are returning to Pokemon Go throughout February 2021, with a different bundle available every week. Here’s what you’ll find inside each one.

There’s plenty for Pokemon Go players to look forward to in February: As well as raid battles featuring the likes of Legendary beasts Raikou and Suicune, there’s a special Kanto celebration event to honor the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

Niantic have also announced that 1 PokeCoin bundles will be returning, giving trainers the chance to stock up on some much-needed items like PokeBalls, Incense, and Remote Raid Passes for a grand total of — yes, you guessed it — just 1 PokeCoin.

It’s a welcome return for the bundles, especially ahead of the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event when trainers will want to catch as many Gen 1 creatures like Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur as possible.

1 PokeCoin Bundles
@PokemonGoApp
Niantic are offering various bundles of Pokemon Go items for just one PokeCoin.

Pokemon Go 1 PokeCoin bundles in February 2021

There will be a total of four 1 PokeCoin bundles going live through February. The first 1 PokeCoin bundle will go live on February 1, 2021, and the final 1 PokeCoin bundle will go live on February 22, 2021.

Each bundle will be available to purchase from the in-game Shop for one week and will disappear when the next arrives, so grab them as soon as you can.

The 1 PokeCoin Bundles appearing throughout February 2021 in Pokemon Go are as follows:

  • February 1, 2021: 20 PokeBalls, a Remote Raid Pass, and a Rocket Radar
  • February 8, 2021: 8 Incense, 16 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries.
  • February 15, 2021: 20 PokeBalls, 10 Great Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls.
  • February 22, 2021: 20 PokeBalls, a Remote Raid Pass, and 5 Incense.

If you’re running low on PokeCoins, or you’re not sure how to get them in the first place, there are two ways to do it. You can earn six PokeCoins per hour defending a Gym, or you can purchase them with real money.

Pokemon GO Tour: Kanto
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto will celebrate 25 years of the franchise.

Trainers will do well to stock up on PokeBalls, Berries, and Incense through this month, as the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event (which begins February 20, 2021) will ask them to collect all 150 original Pokemon to earn rewards.

That’s not all, though, as all 150 Pokemon will be available in Shiny Form, and there will be an event-exclusive Special Research story that will lead to an encounter with Shiny Mew for the first time ever in Pokemon Go.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits: Release date, trailer, gameplay & the Rot

Published: 1/Feb/2021 15:34 Updated: 1/Feb/2021 15:35

by Ava Thompson-Powell
Kena Bridge of Sprits PS5
Ember Lab

Kena: Bridge of Spirits features a new female protagonist stepping into the spotlight in her own gorgeous story that looks right out of a Pixar movie. Here’s everything we know about the anticipated PlayStation and PC-exclusive title.

Contents

Revealed back in June 2020, this story-driven action-adventure sees the titular Kena teaming up with a slew of spirits known as the Rot to explore a breathtaking story.

With an emphasis on combat, puzzles, and exploration, fans of games like Tomb Raider and Uncharted will undoubtedly be drawn to this highly stylized adventure.

Kena Bridge of Spirits Rot
Ember Lab
Bridge of Spirits follows Kena on her journey to oversee the deceased traveling over to the spirit world.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits release date

Currently, players can expect a March 2021 release. The game was initially slated to release back at the end of 2020, but was eventually delayed to Q1, 2021. While we currently have no specific date for March, barring any further delays, we’ll be sure to update you with any new information about its release.

Though the game is a timed PlayStation console-exclusive, the title will also be available to play on PC on the day of release.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits trailers

The only look into gameplay that we’ve seen so far was through the announcement trailer that was released in June 2020. While predominantly CGI-based, we were treated to a few small glimpses of how the world will look for players.

In these glimpses, we saw Kena battling a variety of enemies in gorgeous locales, with dazzling effects that showcase the fantastic power of next-gen and PC capabilities.

What is Bridge of Spirits about?

The Eastern-inspired theme is highlighted in Kena: Bridge of Spirits throughout the trailer, with the narrator telling Kena that she is yet to understand the power that flows through the land.

The overarching theme of gameplay seems to take players on a journey to cleanse the darkness from spirits as they attempt to cross over – embarking on a journey of self-discovery throughout.

The narrator concludes that Kena is “driven by the belief that [she] can help these troubled spirits, but [she] cannot hide [her] weakness from me.”

Gameplay

Featuring a Far-Cry-esque hub world that is improved and restored throughout gameplay, the story will also explore Kena’s personal struggles while attempting to help those stranded between realms.

The Rot will accompany you throughout gameplay, and will aid players in battle once enemies have initially been damaged enough. They’re also customizable – with cute hats! This was highlighted in one of Ember Lab’s tweets back in September 2020 for National Love People Day:

Predominantly combat-based, player’s will be able to utilize Kena’s staff to perform charged, heavy, and light skill attacks. With upgradeable skills such as a magical bow and defense abilities, players will be able to improve throughout the game’s story.

Kena’s Pulse ability also provides players with ways to highlight clues, distract enemies and move objects in the world.

For now, this is all the information on Kena: Bridge of Spirits, as of February 2021. Stay tuned here at Dexerto for all updates regarding this upcoming title.