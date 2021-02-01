Pokemon Go: All weekly 1 PokeCoin bundles in February - Dexerto

1 PokeCoin bundles are returning to Pokemon Go throughout February 2021, with a different bundle available every week. Here’s what you’ll find inside each one.

There’s plenty for Pokemon Go players to look forward to in February: As well as raid battles featuring the likes of Legendary beasts Raikou and Suicune, there’s a special Kanto celebration event to honor the 25th anniversary of the franchise.

Niantic have also announced that 1 PokeCoin bundles will be returning, giving trainers the chance to stock up on some much-needed items like PokeBalls, Incense, and Remote Raid Passes for a grand total of — yes, you guessed it — just 1 PokeCoin.

It’s a welcome return for the bundles, especially ahead of the Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event when trainers will want to catch as many Gen 1 creatures like Squirtle, Charmander, and Bulbasaur as possible.

Pokemon Go 1 PokeCoin bundles in February 2021

There will be a total of four 1 PokeCoin bundles going live through February. The first 1 PokeCoin bundle will go live on February 1, 2021, and the final 1 PokeCoin bundle will go live on February 22, 2021.

Each bundle will be available to purchase from the in-game Shop for one week and will disappear when the next arrives, so grab them as soon as you can.

The 1 PokeCoin Bundles appearing throughout February 2021 in Pokemon Go are as follows:

February 1, 2021: 20 PokeBalls, a Remote Raid Pass, and a Rocket Radar

20 PokeBalls, a Remote Raid Pass, and a Rocket Radar February 8, 2021: 8 Incense, 16 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries.

8 Incense, 16 Razz Berries, and 10 Pinap Berries. February 15, 2021: 20 PokeBalls, 10 Great Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls.

20 PokeBalls, 10 Great Balls, and 5 Ultra Balls. February 22, 2021: 20 PokeBalls, a Remote Raid Pass, and 5 Incense.

If you’re running low on PokeCoins, or you’re not sure how to get them in the first place, there are two ways to do it. You can earn six PokeCoins per hour defending a Gym, or you can purchase them with real money.

Trainers will do well to stock up on PokeBalls, Berries, and Incense through this month, as the upcoming Pokemon Go Tour: Kanto event (which begins February 20, 2021) will ask them to collect all 150 original Pokemon to earn rewards.

Read More: Viral Pokemon map has players questioning Galar region

That’s not all, though, as all 150 Pokemon will be available in Shiny Form, and there will be an event-exclusive Special Research story that will lead to an encounter with Shiny Mew for the first time ever in Pokemon Go.