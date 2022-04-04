Pokemon Go All-Hands Rocket Retreat event 2022: Salandit, Shadow Pokemon, bonuses

Pokemon Go has announced the following event for their Season of Alola, All-Hands Rocket Retreat, emphasizing shadow Pokemon and newly debuted monsters. Here’s everything we know about the event.

As Season of Alola began, players noticed that Team Go Rocket was unnaturally quiet in Pokemon Go and wondered when they would make their appearance.

Finally, with April’s Rocket Retreat event, followers of the Pokemon mobile game received their answer.

Pushing forward into the Team Go Rocket-themed event, Niantic introduces new creatures, Shadow Pokemon, new team line-ups for Team Go Rocket, and event bonuses.

Pokemon Go All-Hands Rocket Retreat event: start date & time

The Rocket Retreat event runs from Sunday, April 3 through Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:59 AM local time.

This will be a short event, only running for four days, so it’s highly encouraged that trainers get out and catch the newly available pocket monsters.

Pokemon Go All-Hands Rocket Retreat debuts

Pokemon Go’s latest event will also serve as the debut of two Alolan monsters, Salandit and Salazzle.

Known as the Toxic Lizard Pokemon, the Poison/Fire creature Salandit will be available to hatch from 12 km Eggs.

Using 50 Salandit Candy, players will be able to evolve their Salandit into Salazzle. However, just like Sword and Shield — only female Salandit can evolve.

Rocket Retreat Shadow Pokemon

Along with the new ’mons debuting in Pokemon Go, the Rocket Retreat event sees Team Go Rocket grunts and leaders with new teams and Shadow Pokemon in tow.

During the event, trainers will be able to defeat Team Go Rocket grunts and leaders and save these newly transformed Shadow Pokemon. These creatures consist of:

Alolan Rattata

Alolan Sandshrew

Alolan Exeggutor

Sudowoodoo

Girafarig

Numel

New Team Go Rocket Teams

As mentioned, Team Go Rocket has new team line-ups during the event and new Shadow Pokemon.

Therefore, players will need to develop new strategies to defeat the evil-doers throughout the current event.

Here are the new teams for this event:

Giovanni

Persian Honchkrow / Gyarados / Rhyperior Latias

Arlo

Exeggcute Salamanece / Alolan Exeggutor / Dragonite Gardevoir / Steelix / Scizor

Cliff

Cubone Luxray / Electivire / Omastar Tyranitar / Charizard / Swampert

Sierra

Drowzee Lapras / Blaziken / Sharpedo Houndoom / Nidoqueen / Shiftry

Special Research: Shadow Latias

A brand new Team Go Rocket ‘Silent Schemes‘ Special Research line of objectives will be available for completion from the beginning of the event. You will only access this research if you have completed past events’ Giovanni-focused research.

If you manage to progress through the entirety of the Special Research, you will be given a Super Rocket Radar, face off against Giovanni and capture his special Shadow Pokemon, Latias.

Event Bonuses

During the duration of the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event, the community will be allowed to use Charged TMs on Shadow Pokemon.

Why is this a big deal? Well, Shadow ’mons notoriously carry the move Frustration. However, through the use of Charged TMs, these corrupt creatures will be able to forget Frustration and learn any other move from the Pokemon’s move pool.

So, take advantage of this bonus and bring down Team Go Rocket once more! That’s everything you need to know about the All-Hands Rocket Retreat event during the Season of Alola. Check out some of our Pokemon Go guides below:

