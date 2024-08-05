Pokemon Go Adventure Week’s “insulting” twist has players giving up already

The fan-favorite event Adventure Week 2024 returned on August 2, but a huge change to this year’s edition has pushed Pokemon Go players away, with many having given up already.

Since its debut in 2017, Adventure Week has allowed trainers to collect ancient dinosaur and fossil Pokemon. From classics like Omanyte to meta attackers like Rampardos, this is the best time to stack up on candy and hunt down each prehistoric Pokemon’s Shiny form.

At least that should have been the case, but Adventure Week 2024 only features Omanyte, Kabuto, and the occasional Aerodactyl as boosted spawns in the wild. Every other dinosaur has only been available by hatching 7km eggs and completing either Field Research or this event’s Timed Research.

Article continues after ad

This change has not gone down well, with Pokemon Go players taking to Reddit to complain, with one such post asking, “How are they not gonna include our favorite dino as a spawn?” in response to Tyrunt’s absence.

Article continues after ad

Others were equally unhappy, describing the event as “basically a research day/hatch day combined and disguised as an Adventure Week with abysmal Shiny rates.”

Comparing it to past events, a different player commented, “Yeah, it’s a bit lame. Last year was way more fun with Amaura, Tyrunt, and Archen in the spawn,” with none of the three appearing in the wild this time.

Article continues after ad

In the Adventure Week mega thread, a frustrated trainer called the event “an insult to players” before adding, “Back in like 2019, we were doing tasks on Adventure Week to ‘Evolve 3 Lilleep’ and ‘Evolve 3 Anorith’. So five years ago, they considered these common and extremely disposable, and now they’re rewards for a timed event challenge?”

Adventure Week has also left some players feeling unmotivated, with other upvoted replies admitting, “Not going for these eggs. The last two events with eggs (Larvesta, Go Fest) gave me nothing, and I’m not bothering with incubators unless they are the free ones I get,” as well as, “I’ll probably play a couple of hours on day one and then give up.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The dinos being locked behind eggs and research means finding your dream encounter is not likely this time around. You should be able to farm candy still, but anyone looking to hunt shinies, Hundos, and especially Shundos may find themselves finishing this event empty-handed.