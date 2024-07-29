Pokemon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over – Shadow Cresselia, Shadow Lugia return, bonuses

Pokemon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over – Shadow Cresselia, Shadow Lugia return, bonusesNiantic
Niantic has revealed details about the upcoming Team Rocket takeover occurring during Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024.
Since it was announced, Pokemon Go fans have been excited about Adventure Week: Taken Over, which sees Team Go Rocket wreaking havoc once more. This means players will have plenty of opportunities to battle Rocket Grunts and Leaders, including Giovanni.
Here’s everything we know about Adventure Week: Taken Over, from when it takes place to what Pokemon are featured in the event.
Dates & times
Adventure Week: Taken Over runs from Thursday, August 8, 2024, at 12 AM to Monday, August 12, 2024, at 11:59 PM local time.
Shadow Cresselia debut
Shadow Cresselia is making its debut as part of the event. It will be available through a brand-new Special Research story involving chasing down Giovanni. Players can also get a Super Rocket Radar by progressing through its tasks.
Since this is Special Research, you can finish it at your own pace. However, you’ll need to play the game before the Shared Skies season ends on September 3, 2024 at 9:59 am local time to claim it.
Shadow Lugia return & Raids
Shadow Lugia will return to Pokemon Go during Adventure Week: Taken Over. It will be available through 5-Star Raids on Saturday, August 10 and Sunday, August 11.
In addition to that, the following Pokemon will appear in Raids during the event:
One Star
- Shadow Mareep
- Shadow Wooper
- Shadow Cranidos
- Shadow Shieldon
Three Star
- Shadow Nuzleaf
- Shadow Manectric
- Shadow Vibrava
Not all Gyms will be under Team Rocket control, so you may encounter other non-Shadow Raid Pokemon during the event.
Other Shadow Pokemon
Team Rocket Grunts and Leaders will use different Pokemon during the event. That means you’ll be able to encounter the following:
- Shadow Timburr
- Shadow Tirtouga
- Shadow Archen
Lucky trainers may also encounter Shiny Shadow Pokemon.
Event bonuses
The following bonuses will be active during Adventure Week: Taken Over:
- Team GO Rocket will appear more frequently at PokéStops and in balloons.
- You can use a Charged TM to help a Shadow Pokémon forget the Charged Attack Frustration.
Field Research task rewards
There will also be event-themed Field Research tasks that will earn you the following rewards:
- Mysterious Components
- Charged TMs
- Fast TMs
That’s everything to know about Adventure Week: Taken Over! For more information on Pokemon Go events, check out our guides on Spotlight Hours and all upcoming events.