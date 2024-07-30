Pokemon Go Adventure Week: Taken Over is the perfect time to level up

Pokemon Go’s August schedule is looking busy and filled with fantastic Raids, events, as well as the perfect opportunity to get through one of the toughest levels in the game.

From the moment you get to level 41 in Pokemon Go, you’re given a multitude of tasks to complete to reach the next level. Some are relatively easy, while others feel extremely niche, like the level 45 requirements.

However, thanks to the upcoming Adventure Week: Taken Over event, leveling up could be so much easier, particularly if you’re trying to reach Lv. 45.

Article continues after ad

Not only are events like Adventure Week perfect for grabbing a little more XP, but the Taken Over element will increase the number of Shadow Pokemon, as well as more appearances from Team Go Rocket, making it ideal for the level 45 requirements.

This was echoed by the Pokemon Go community, who shared an image of the requirements and shared their reminder for those players under level 45.

Article continues after ad

“Save up all them 1,000 stardust mons, it made it WAY easier for me” revealed the poster, giving away some handy advice for players below level 45 and before Taken Over begins.

Article continues after ad

However, fans quickly added how useful the Taken Over event will be for players stuck on this level: “Keep in mind the upcoming Rocket Takeover event will be a solid opportunity to knock out a decent chunk of these requirements.”

Naturally, defeating 50 Team Go Rocket Leaders in one event is unlikely, but it grants a fantastic headstart for dedicated players.

So, with Pokemon Go’s Adventure Week: Taken Over event happening on August 8, players still have some time to prepare for its release. The best way to do that is to check out our guide on all the Pokemon Go level requirements so you can get to level 45 before the event begins.

Article continues after ad

After all, the event goes on for one week, meaning you’ll have plenty of chances to catch those Shadow Pokemon. However, if you’re not going to play the Taken Over event, then it’s worth saving all your lower-level Shadow ‘mons for level 45.

Article continues after ad

To prepare for the event, check out our Taken Over hub, or take a look at how to defeat the Team Rocket Grunts, and the leaders, from Cliff to Giovanni.