Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 Timed Research tasks & rewards

Team GO Rocket Leader Cliff always starts off using Aerodactyl.

Pokemon Go trainers can encounter Tyrunt, Tirtouga, and other Fossil Pokemon through the Adventure Week 2024 Premium Timed Research challenge.

The Pokemon Go Adventure Week 2024 event kicked off on August 2. It’s a yearly spectacle where players can encounter rare Fossil Pokemon, including Kabuto, Cranidos, and Aerodactyl, among others.

Additionally, trainers will have a heightened opportunity to encounter some of these creatures through Timed Research. A premium Timed Research challenge went live in conjunction with the event. Here, trainers can find Shieldon, Cranidos, and Tyrunt, among others.

So, here’s a look at the tasks and rewards for it.

Niantic

Adventure Week 2024 Premium Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at what’s in the Premium Timed Research, thanks to Leek Duck:

Explore two km – Tyrunt encounter

– Tyrunt encounter Explore two km – Amaura encounter

– Amaura encounter Explore four km – Tyrunt encounter

– Tyrunt encounter Explore four km – Amaura encounter

– Amaura encounter Hatch an Egg – Archen encounter

– Archen encounter Hatch an Egg – Tirtouga encounter

– Tirtouga encounter Hatch two Eggs – Archen encounter

– Archen encounter Hatch two Eggs – Tirtouga encounter

– Tirtouga encounter Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Cranidos encounter

– Cranidos encounter Complete 10 Field Research tasks – Shieldon encounter

The tasks are straight-forward. Additionally, it should be noted Cranidos, Shieldon, Tirtouga, Archen, Tyrunt, and Amaura are in seven km eggs for this event.

Rewards: x2 Incubator, x1 Super Incubator, Aerodactyl encounter

How to access Adventure Week 2024 Premium Timed Research

This Timed Research challenge costs $2.00 USD (or equivalency in one’s region). Additionally, trainers will also have the option to gift a ticket to a friend, provided a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher has been achieved.

Since this is Timed Research, challenge and rewards expire. All rewards must be claimed by 11:59 PM local time on August 12, 2024.

Be sure to check out how trainers can complete the Pokemon Go Adventure Week Collection Challenge, plus what’s ahead in the World Championships 2024 event in August.