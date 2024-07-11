Sunsteel Strike or Moongeist Beam in Pokemon Go: Which Adventure Effect is better?

The advent of Pokemon Go’s Dusk Mane Necrozma and Dawn Wings Necrozma made way for two new Adventure Effects, Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam.

In Pokemon Go, players can activate Adventure Effects outside of combat, as these powerful attacks grant temporary bonuses that augment the action in unique ways.

The latest such effects include Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam. Since Necrozma fused with Solgaleo and evolved into Dusk Mane Necrozma, it can now use Sunsteel Strike.

In addition, a Necrozma fused with Lunala created a Dawn Wings Necrozma capable of utilizing the Moongeist Beam.

But is one Necrozma-focused Adventure Effect any better than the other?

Benefits of Sunsteel Strike Adventure Effect in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

Reserved for Dusk Mane Necrozma, the Sunsteel Strike effect can be activated using 3 Necrozma Candy and 3,000 Stardust.

The effect harnesses the power of sunlight for 10 minutes, attracting Pokemon that appear during the day to the player’s location – it essentially functions like Incense.

Additionally, Pokemon that exclusively evolve during daylight will evolve at any point as long as this particular Adventure Effect remains active.

Lucky players may even stumble upon a Rockruff that can evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Some of the Pokemon that trainers may encounter while using Sunsteel Strike include:

Pidgey

Alolan Exeggutor

Solrock

Cottonee

Helioptile

Tyrunt

Yungoos

Rockruff

Fomantis

Notably, using more Stardust and Necrozma Candy allows players to extend the Sunsteel Strike timer by 10-minute increments. Up to two hours can be added each time trainers press the ‘Use’ button, with the timer capable of extending to 24 hours.

Benefits of Moongeist Beam Adventure Effect in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company

Dawn Wing Necrozma possesses the Moongeist Beam, which trainers can activate using 3 Necrozma Candy and 3,000 Stardust.

Similar to Sunsteel Strike, this effect harnesses the power of moonlight for 10 minutes and attracts Pokemon that appear at night to the player’s location.

Pokemon that only evolve at nighttime will evolve at any time while the Moongeist Beam effect remains active.

Lucky trainers may also encounter a Rockruff capable of evolving into Dusk Form Lycanroc.

Some Pokemon that trainers may find while using Moongeist Beam include:

Alolan Rattata

Clefairy

Alolan Marowak

Hoothoot

Galarian Zigzagoon

Lunatone

Munna

Amaura

Rockruff

Akin to Sunsteel Strike, players can extend the Moongeist Beam timer by 10-minute increments when using extra Stardust and Necrozma Candy. Pressing ‘Use’ adds up to two hours of additional time, a trick that can stack up to 24 hours.

Which Adventure Effect is better – Sunsteel Strike or Moongeist Beam?

The Pokemon Company

When choosing which Adventure Effect to invest in, Pokemon Go players should only consider their personal preferences.

Both Adventure Effects offer the same benefits but users will encounter different Pokemon (barring Rockruff) when the effects are active.

Sunsteel Strike and Moongeist Beam share identical limitations, as users cannot use them while utilizing another Adventure Effect, Incense, Daily Adventure Incense, Mystery Box, or Coin Bag.

For more on Pokemon, read up on Pokemon Go Fest 2024 and how to get free Solar and Lunar Fusion Energy.