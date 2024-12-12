Pokemon Go adds medal that will be a nightmare for rural players 

Pokemon Go has added a new medal during the Dual Destiny season for players to collect, but those without ready access to friends or a community that play the game will likely never get it.

While Pokemon Go does let players work together online via Remote Raids, it’s intended to be a game you experience in person. This is why the new Dynamax/Gigantamax Raid Battles can be such a pain, as they require a group of players with high-level Pokemon to meet up and take them on.

Pokemon Go rewards players for completing tasks by giving them medals, one of which has just been implemented into the game. According to users on The Silph Road Reddit, this new medal is called Life of the Party and is rewarded for completing 200 Party Challenges, something that’s out of reach for a lot of players.

Pokemon Go’s Life of the Party medal needs 200 Party challenges to earn

In order to complete Party Challenges in Pokemon Go, you need to meet up with a group of players online, form a Party, and spend time completing quests.

The problem is that this can be extremely difficult for rural players to achieve, due to not having an active community that can meet up to do real life events.

Completing 200 Party Challenges for those who live in a big city with lots of Gyms should be easy, as anyone meeting up for a Raid Day can work together to complete missions.

But if you don’t have ready access to players, then completing Party Challenges is going to take forever, especially with the soft time limit on how long players can spend on them before needing to create a new Party.

Those who really card could cheat the system by getting two mobile devices, installing Pokemon Go twice, and completing the challenges using each hand, but is the medal really worth that time and effort?

The Party mode in Pokemon Go is meant to provide an extra activity for those with the time to meet up and experience the game with other people. Unfortunately, this means leaving a lot of people behind who will never earn this medal due to proximity.

