Pokemon Go accidentally reveals Dynamax Legendary Pokemon in deleted post

Based on a social media post that was uploaded and swiftly deleted, Dynamax Legendary Pokemon might be coming to Pokemon Go in January 2025.

Max Raids contain some of the most challenging content in Pokemon Go, and not just because they require in-person battles. A Pokemon like Cryagonal can be an incredible threat when faced solo, unless players have a specially prepped team of three Dynamax-focused ‘Mons.

It seems an even greater challenge is coming to Pokemon Go’s Max Raids. According to The Silph Road Reddit, the Pokemon Go Saudi Arabia Twitter/X account uploaded a post saying Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos will be appearing in Max Battles from January 20 to February 3. The post was swiftly deleted.

Dynamax Legendary Birds have been leaked for Pokemon Go

If the leaks are legit – and we have every reason to believe they are (based on gaps in the Max Battle schedule) – this means some incredibly powerful Dynamax ‘Mons are coming to Pokemon Go.

The three Legendary Birds of Kanto are some of the most powerful ‘Mons in Pokemon Go, to say nothing of their maddening Galarian forms. Giving them Dynamax powers is going to make them difficult to fight, especially as players can’t use their own Dynamax Legendary Pokemon against them, as the birds are the first.

On the plus side, the players who do manage to nab the Legendary Birds will have a huge advantage in future Max Battles. Their naturally high stats and powerful moves mean that it should be easier to tackle the junk ‘Mons are currently making the rounds in Dynamax fights.

Once the Legendary Dynamax floodgates are open, iconic Pokemon like Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, and Lugia will get the giant treatment. However, these are more likely to be spread out over the next few months and years, especially with the Gen 10 games still a ways off.