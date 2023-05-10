Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero event Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s next team-focused event, A Valorous Hero, is nearly here with a bunch of challenges and rewards for trainers to earn. Here’s a full breakdown of every Special Research task to complete during the event.

Throughout Pokemon Go’s Rising Heroes season, players could take part in events focusing on the leaders of the game’s three teams.

Now that Team Mystic and Team Instinct’s events have concluded, Team Valor’s event is set to begin. The A Valorous Hero event is set to begin on May 11, 2023, and will offer players the chance to catch an event-exclusive Costume Ponyta themed around Team Valor.

The A Valorous Hero event will also have a brand new set of Special Research tasks for trainers to complete, which give out some helpful rewards. Here’s a breakdown of all of the Special Research tasks during the event and the rewards they give upon completing them.

Pokemon Go A Valorous Hero Special Research tasks

Niantic The A Valorous Hero event is the final team-themed event for Pokemon Go’s Season 10 content.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokmon Go A Valorous Hero Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Use 15 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 10 Razz Berry

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 1000 Stardust

Rewards: 1500 XP and one Charmander Encounter

Step 2 of 4

Use 5 Supereffective* Charged Attacks – 10 Pinap Berry

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 2000 Stardust

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket members – 3 Revives

Rewards: 2000 XP and one Stufful Encounter

Step 3 of 4

Catch 15 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Power up Pokemon 15 times – 2500 Stardust

Battle in Gym 3 times – 5 Revives

Rewards: 2500 XP Ponyta Encounter

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward – 80 Mega Charizard Energy

Claim Reward – 5 Hyper Potions

Claim Reward – 7 Revives

Rewards: 2500 XP and 2500 Stardust

The A Valorous Hero event will take place from Thursday, May 11, 2023, at 10:00 AM local time and will run until Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at 8:00 PM local time, meaning you have just under a week to complete these tasks. Thankfully, trainers should find them relatively easy to complete.

That’s everything trainers need to know about the Special Research tasks and rewards for Pokemon Go’s Valorous Hero event! For more Pokemon Go guides and content, check out some of these:

Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips