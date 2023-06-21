Pokemon Go A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s latest Team Go Rocket takeover and Hidden Gems season has brought a new Special Research quest to fans. Here’s everything we know about the tasks and what you can earn by completing them.

The Solstice Horizons event is taking place in Pokemon Go, and a part of its release is a new Team Go Rocket Takeover event that brings Shiny Pancham into the game for the first time.

Alongside the event is a new Special Research quest that gives trainers the chance to battle Giovanni to encounter Shadow Regirock.

Here’s everything we know about the new game, including the tasks and what you can receive for completing them.

A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are the tasks and rewards for the A Shadowy Disturbance Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Spin 5 Pokestops or Gyms – 10 Poke Balls

Defeat 3 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 1 Mysterious Component

Rewards: 1,000 XP, 1,000 Stardust, Aron Encounter

Step 2 of 5

Catch 15 Pokemon – 5 Pinap Berries

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Defeat 6 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 3 Mysterious Components

Rewards: 1,500 XP, 1,500 Stardust, Graveler Encounter

Step 3 of 5

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Arlo – 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Cliff – 2,500 XP

Defeat Team Go Rocket Leader Sierra – 2,500 XP

Rewards: 2,500 XP, 3,000 Stardust, Super Rocket Radar

Step 4 of 5

Find the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Hyper Potion

Battle the Team Go Rocket Boss – 10 Ultra Balls

Defeat Team Go Rocket Boss – 6 Max Revive

Rewards: 3,000 XP, 3,000 Stardust, Sableye Encounter

Step 5 of 5

Claim Reward! – 2,500 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 2,500 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 2,500 Stardust

Rewards: 5,000 XP, 2,500 Stardust, 2 Silver Pinap Berries

To get this Special Research quest, trainers must log into the game before September 1, 2023, at 10 am local time. Check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

