Pokemon Go A Rocky Road Special Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go ‘A Rocky Road’ Special Research story has arrived as part of the Alolan Geodude Community Day, so we’ve got details on all the tasks and rewards you can earn.

Alolan Geodude is the star of the May 2022 Community Day in Pokemon Go, but it’s not just boosted spawns and an exclusive move you can learn – there’s also a new Special Research story available to buy.

The Rocky Road Special Research story will focus on Alolan Geodude as well as its evolutions Graveller and Golem, with some great rewards like Candy and Pokemon encounters available to unlock along the way.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need on the Rocky Road Special Research story.

Pokemon Go Rocky Road Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks you need to complete in the Rocky Road Special Research story, as well as the rewards you can earn:

Step 1 of 4

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 15 Pokeballs

– 15 Pokeballs Catch 15 Geodude – Alolan Geodude encounter

– Alolan Geodude encounter Make 5 Nice Throws – Geodude encounter

Rewards: 2000 Stardust, 15 Geodude Candy, 1 Lure Module

Step 2 of 4

Catch 15 Geodude – 30 Geodude Candy

– 30 Geodude Candy Transfer 10 Pokemon – Alolan Geodude encounter

– Alolan Geodude encounter Evolve 3 Geodude – 15 Pinap Berries

Rewards: 1500 XP, Geodude encounter, 1 Poffin

Step 3 of 4

Make 3 Great Curveball Throws – 50 Geodude candy

– 50 Geodude candy Evolve 1 Graveler – 1 Incense

– 1 Incense Transfer 10 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1 Rocket Radar, 15 Ultra Balls

Step 4 of 4

Claim Reward! – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

– 2 Silver Pinap Berries Claim Reward! – 2 Golden Razz Berries

– 2 Golden Razz Berries Claim Reward! – 3500 XP

Rewards: 3000 Stardust, Alolan Golem encounter, 2 Rare Candy

How to get the Pokemon Go Rocky Road Special Research story

If you want to access the Rocky Road Special Research story, you’ll need to purchase a ticket from the in-game shop for $1 or the equivalent pricing in your local currency.

This ticket needs to be purchased before the Community Day ends, although it’s always best to purchase it in advance so you’ll have a full three hours to complete every step and task involved.

Once you’ve claimed the Rocky Road Special Research story, you can complete it in your own time, but it’s much easier to do this during event hours as most tasks revolve around catching Alolan Geodude.

