If you’ve just unlocked the A Radiant Reunion Special Research story in Pokemon Go or you’re wondering what rewards are on offer, we’ve got all the information you need right here.

After completing the short Willow’s Return Special Research story, players who have a ticket for the Go Fest 2022 Finale event will then get access to the longer A Radiant Reunion Special Research story.

This quest features the Mythical Sky Forme Shaymin as a reward, as well as encounters with all four Ultra Beasts that have made their way into Pokemon Go so far: Pheromosa, Buzzwole, Xurkitree, and Nihilego.

Below, you’ll find everything you need to know about the A Radiant Reunion Special Research story, including the tasks and rewards you’ll unlock along the way.

Pokemon Go A Radiant Reunion Special Research tasks & rewards

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the A Radiant Reunion Special Research story:

Step 1 of 6

Evolve 3 Pokemon – 1000 XP

Earn 5000 XP – 1 Incense

Use an Incense – Combee encounter

Rewards: 3 Silver Pinap Berries, Rhi-Style Helmet, and 25 Great Balls

Step 2 of 6

Make 5 Nice Throws – 25 Combee Candy

Catch 10 Pokemon – Pheromosa encounter

Make a Curveball Throw – 25 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 1 Star Piece, Buzzwole encounter, and 1 Sinnoh Stone

Step 3 of 6

Battle 3 Team Go Rocket members – 3 Hyper Potion

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket members – 3 Max Revive

Purify 2 Shadow Pokemon – 1 Incense

Rewards: 1 Super Incubator, Swirlix encounter, and 25 Poke Balls

Step 4 of 6

Earn 2000 Stardust – 25 Swirlix Candy

Hatch an Egg – 3 Max Potions

Walk 1km – 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: 1 Egg Incubator, Xurkitree encounter, and 3 Rare Candies

Step 5 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon – 1000 XP

Earn a heart with your Buddy – 25 Ultra Balls

Take a snapshot – Munna encounter

Rewards: 1 Lure Module, Sky Forme Shaymin encounter, and 1 Grassy Lure Module

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 25 Shaymin Candy

Claim Reward! – 25 Munna Candy

Claim Reward! – Nihilego encounter

Rewards: 3 Rare Candies, Sky Forme Shaymin T-Shirt, and 1 Raid Pass

How to get A Radiant Reunion Special Research in Pokemon Go

You can unlock the A Radiant Reunion Special Research story once you’ve purchased a ticket for the Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event and completed the Willow’s Return Special Research story.

The A Radiant Reunion Special Research story is split into three parts containing two steps each. A new part will unlock every two hours throughout the Go Fest 2022 Finale event, so you’ll need to be patient.

