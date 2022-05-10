Pokemon Go A Poni Adventure Special Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s next big quest, the A Poni Adventure Special Research story, has arrived – and we’ve got details of all the tasks and rewards you can unlock.

Throughout the Season of Alola, there have been multiple Special Research stories themed around the Alola islands. So far we’ve had an Akala Adventure, a Melemele Adventure, and an Ula’Ula Adventure.

Now, it’s Poni Island’s turn. This latest Special Research story will feature tasks related to Water-type Pokemon ahead of the Water Festival, as well as the newly-debuted guardian deity Legendary, Tapu Fini.

In this guide, you’ll find details of every task for the A Poni Adventure Special Research story in Pokemon Go, as well as the rewards you can earn along the way.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go A Poni Adventure Special Research tasks

Here are all of the steps, tasks, and rewards for A Poni Adventure Special Research story in Pokemon Go:

Step 1 of 4

Catch 10 Pokemon – 10 Poke Balls

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 5 Razz Berries

Defeat 2 Team Go Rocket Grunts – 3 Potions

Rewards: Alolan Raticate encounter, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

Step 2 of 4

Catch 3 Water-type Pokemon – Tentacruel encounter

Take a snapshot of a Water-type Pokemon – Wailmer encounter

Use 5 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Wingull encounter

Rewards: 1 Fast TM, 500 XP, and 500 Stardust

Step 3 of 4

Walk 2km – Miltank encounter

Catch 15 Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – Stufful encounter

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 1000 XP, and 1000 Stardust

Step 4 of 4

Send 5 Gifts to friends – 10 Great Balls

Catch 15 Pokemon – 7 Pinap Berries

Win a Raid – Alolan Exeggutor encounter

Rewards: 15 Ultra Balls, 8000 XP, and 3000 Stardust

You can claim the A Poni Adventure Special Research story in Pokemon Go any time after May 10, 2022, at 10 AM, and you’ll have until June 1, 2022, at 9:59 AM local time to complete it.

Remember, if you manage to complete all four Alola-themed Special Research stories before the end of the Season of Alola on June 1, 2022, you’ll unlock a bonus Special Research story!

Advertisement

Read More: Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go

If you’re looking for details about the Water Festival 2022 event, you can find out about the Raid Bosses, wild spawns, and Egg hatches that you’ll be able to encounter right here.

Once you’ve completed the A Poni Adventure Special Research quest, check out some of our other Pokemon Go guides below:

Type chart | How to catch a Ditto | Best Eeveelutions | Field research rewards and tasks | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | Spotlight Hour schedule | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes