Pokemon Go 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party event comes with two Timed Research quests for trainers to take on. Here’s how to complete them and earn your rewards.

Niantic’s monster-catching mobile game is celebrating its eighth anniversary with an in-game event fittingly named the 8th Anniversary Party.

During the event, trainers can catch plenty of costumed Pokemon, including Party Hat Charmander, Party Hat Wurmple, Cake Hat Pikachu, and many more.

Additionally, this event offers trainers the chance to complete not one but two Timed Reserach quests. Let’s go over how trainers can access each Timed Reserach quest, as well as how to complete each task and earn the rewards that come with them.

8th Anniversary Party Timed Research tasks

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the research tasks and rewards for the 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research:

Step 1 of 2

Earn 8 hearts with your buddy – Party Hat Bulbasaur encounter

Catch 88 Pokemon – Party Hat Charmander encounter

Spin 8 different PokeStops or Gyms – Party Hat Squirtly encounter

Earn 8,888 XP – Party Hat Wurmple encounter

Make 88 Curveball Throws – Party Hat Wobbuffet encounter

Evolve 8,888 Stardust – Party Hat Nidorino encounter

Party Hat Nidorino encounter Evolve 8 Pokemon – Party Hat Raticate encounter

Rewards: Stardust x 8,888, Cake Hat Pikachu encounter, 8,888 XP

Step 2 of 2

Claim Reward! – Meltan encounter

Rewards: Meltan encounter

8th Anniversary Party: Premium Timed Research tasks

The 8th Anniversary Party event also comes with a paid Timed Research quests that trainers can access for $2 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Thanks to Leek Duck, here are the research tasks and rewards for the premium 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research:

Step 1 of 1

Earn 8 hearts with your buddy – Luck Egg x1

Catch 88 Pokemon – Incubator x1

Spin 8 different PokeStops or Gyms – Rocket Radar x1

Earn 8,888 XP – Premium Battle Pass x1

Make 88 Curveball Throws – Poffin x1

Evolve 8,888 Stardust – Star Piece x1

Star Piece x1 Evolve 8 Pokemon – Incense x1

Rewards: Super Incubator x1, Meltan encounter, 88,888 XP

How to access 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research

As this event grants access to two separate Timed Research quests, there are different ways for trainers to access each of them.

For the standard 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research quest, trainers simply need to log into the game during the event to gain access to and complete the quest. Of course, as this is a Timed quest, players have until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time to claim their rewards or they will be lost.

As the name would suggest, the ‘8th Anniversary Party: Premium’ is a paid quest, meaning only trainers who purchase it for $2 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency) will have access to it. Like the standard quest players have until Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at 8 PM local time to claim their rewards or they will be lost.

There you have it. That’s everything you need to know about both of Pokemon Go’s 8th Anniversary Party Timed Research quests. For more Pokemon Go guides, check out our hub for the 8th Anniversary Party event and our list of every Pokemon Go event happening in July 2024.