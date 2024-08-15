Pokemon Go 2024 World Championships Timed Research tasks & rewards

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships are here, and Pokemon Go players can catch several powerful creatures through the new Timed Research challenge.

The 2024 Pokemon World Championships celebrates the best among the VGC, TCG, and Pokemon Go players from around the world. And to celebrate, Niantic will yet again run a special event in Pokemon Go.

The World Championships event will include Field Research tasks, Mega Raids featuring Kanghaskan, Thundurus 5-Star Raids, and Timed Research. Those who complete the paid Timed Research can encounter several powerful Pokemon, including a Legendary Cresselia.

Here’s a look at the Pokemon Go 2024 World Championships Timed Research.

NIANTIC

2024 World Championships Timed Research tasks & rewards

Here’s a look at what’s in the 2024 World Championships Timed Research in Pokemon Go, thanks to Leek Duck:

Power up Pokemon five times – Skarmory encounter

– Skarmory encounter Power up Pokemon 10 times – Vigoroth encounter

– Vigoroth encounter Use five Super-effective Charged Attacks – Galarian Stunfisk encounter

– Galarian Stunfisk encounter Use 10 Super-effective Charged Attacks – Charjabug encounter

– Charjabug encounter Win a Raid – Carbink encounter

– Carbink encounter Win two Raids – Lanturn encounter

– Lanturn encounter Battle in the GO Battle League – Lickitung encounter

– Lickitung encounter Battle in the GO Battle League five times – Azumarill encounter

Rewards: Cresselia encounter, x25000 Stardust, x1 Premium Battle Pass

The rewards for this Timed Research are quite good, given that Skarmory, Carbink, Lickitung, and Azumarill are among the best Pokemon right now in the Great League. Additionally, one can also get a Premium Battle Pass and a Legendary encounter.

How to access 2024 World Championships Timed Research

This Timed Research challenge costs $5.00 USD (or equivalency in one’s region). Additionally, trainers will also have the option to gift a ticket to a friend, provided a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher has been achieved.

Since this is Timed Research, challenge and rewards expire. All rewards must be claimed by 8:00 PM local time on August 20, 2024.

Be sure to check out how trainers can take down Giovanni in Pokemon Go.